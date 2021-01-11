Do you have to take the Covid-19 vaccine or not?

The health department is working to procure Covid-19 vaccines to at least 38-million South Africans by the end of this year. As it stands, one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to reach South Africa’s shores this month. This will vaccinate about 500 000 people.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In