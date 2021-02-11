Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Most South Africans want to be innoculated against Covid, Ipsos survey finds

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against COVID-19 at the Baragwanath Hospital on June 28, 2020 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial began on June 24 in South Africa. The vaccine, developed by Oxford University's (UK) Jenner Institute, will inoculate two thousand South Africans. (Photo by Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

More than half of South Africans — 61% — are keen to have a Covid-19 jab and the number of people saying yes to inoculation is gradually growing. 

This is one finding of a survey by Ipsos and the World Economic Forum, conducted in 15 countries from 28 to 31 January. 

The survey found that:

  • More people are comfortable with get a Covid-19 jab since the previous survey in December;
  • People’s main concerns are the fear of side-effects and the speed of clinical trials; and
  • There is still uncertainty whether vaccines should be made mandatory. 

Ipsos said, “Nine in 10 British adults who say they have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 agree that they would get a vaccine if it were available”.
Compared with the same survey conducted in December, an increase of 12% was noticeable, moving up from 77% to 89%.

South Africa shows the third-lowest level of vaccination intent, followed by France and then Russia. But, said Ipsos, “Vaccine intent in South Africa changed quite a bit since last August — and it would be safe to say that it will continue changing until such a time as there is more certainty about the rollout of a vaccine.” 


Why are some South Africans against vaccinations?

Well, we had a bit of a rough start with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan when it changed overnight because of questions regarding the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Ipsos survey shows that “concern about the side-effects and clinical trials’ speed are the leading causes of vaccine hesitancy. Four in every 10 (39%) of those who are vaccine-hesitant are worried about the possible side-effects.”

But Dr Nisha Jacob, of the Centre for Infectious Diseases Epidemiology and Research at the University of Cape Town, said that “having side-effects may also be an indication that the vaccine is working in the body”. She said that there may be side-effects to the Covid jab, as there are to all vaccines, but that these are usually mild and not dangerous. 

Jacob added, “All vaccines undergo rigorous clinical trials for safety and efficacy. Only once results are critically peer-reviewed and published are they accepted. 

“It would be more beneficial to ensure that the public is well-informed about vaccines. We desperately need to tackle vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories which are rife, particularly on social media.”

On whether vaccines should be mandatory, South Africa is divided, with 47% in favour of jabs being compulsory and 50% against. 

Will making the vaccine mandatory help curb the spread of Covid-19? 

Jacob said, “Vaccination is undoubtedly the best way to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases like Covid. Through vaccination, we can achieve herd or population immunity if enough of the population is vaccinated. Population immunity also protects those who are unable to take the vaccine.”

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko
Business

Covid caution infects investors

The pandemic has forced some companies to cancel or pause capital expenditure, jeopardising long-term economic growth
Sarah Smit

More top stories

National

Naidoo pushes limits of plausible deniability on Eskom board’s knowledge...

As former Eskom board member Pat Naidoo claims ignorance of Tegeta deal, Zondo counters that the evidence was staring him in the face
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

Most South Africans want to be innoculated against Covid, Ipsos...

Most anti-vaxxers fear the potential side-effects of the vaccine
Eunice Stoltz
Coronavirus

What does Zweli Mkhize have to say about the Cuban...

South Africa could receive two million doses of the Coronavac vaccine from China, the health minister told parliament on Wednesday
marcia zali
National

Minister had ‘no interest’ in military veterans’ woes or wisdom

Former members of the defence department’s advisory council tell oversight committee their recommendations went ignored and that an audit should be conducted
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.