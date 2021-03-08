Don’t be deceived: Covid-19 vaccines are not for sale

South Africans should be wary of purchasing fake Covid-19 vaccines, the South African Police Service (SAPS) warned on Monday.

The police reiterated that no approved Covid-19 vaccines are currently being sold, whether online or at physical stores.

The warning was issued as Covid-19 deception and trickery are increasing.

Last week the Mail & Guardian wrote about doctors and specialists in the private sector who are abusing the national electronic vaccine data system to secure Covid-19 inoculations for their wives and employees.

This week the SAPS warned members of the public “to be wary of unscrupulous persons that are selling vaccines for Covid-19”, adding that any person who buys these vaccines are putting themselves at risk while also supporting organised criminals.

The warning comes after the police confiscated an estimated 2 400 doses of fake vaccines and masks worth R6-million at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng, in November last year. Four suspects were apprehended for contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, the Customs and Excise Act and the Medicines and Related Substances Act. The public is urged to report any individuals or companies selling Covid-19 vaccines on the MySAPS App, or by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111.