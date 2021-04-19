Subscribe
Subscribe
Coronavirus

Covid-19 registrations for phase two open amid suspension

People eligible for phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan can now register online. As of 4pm on Friday, people can use the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to register to be vaccinated for Covid-19.(Photo by Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

People eligible for phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan can now register online. As of 4pm on Friday, people can use the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to register to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Phase two includes people over 60 years, workers aged 40 and older, and people living with co-morbidities. The initial target of including persons in congregate settings was amended after receiving new recommendations based on data showing 40 000 deaths can be prevented through vaccinating 5.5-million people who are older than 60 years. Thus, phase two will commence with nursing homes and care facilities. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament this week that phase two aims to start in mid-May and will run over six months. 

During phase two, the government’s target is to vaccinate 16.6-million people. 

Some 290 000 of the more than 600 000 healthcare workers who registered to be vaccinated have received their jab since the department of health started its vaccination program on 17 February. 


The government’s efforts to roll out its planned vaccination programme have experienced several setbacks due to external factors. The first challenge came when the low efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 variant, 501Y.V2, was discovered. It resulted in South Africa choosing the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. This week the government was dealt another blow after receiving advice to temporarily halt its J&J vaccine because of rare but severe blood clots identified in six American women who received the vaccine.

Fortunately, South Africa has managed to secure another 10-million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total to 30-million. The first shipment of two million doses is expected in May.

Meanwhile, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is collecting information from local and international regulatory bodies to assess the side effects of the J&J vaccine thoroughly.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Medical aids blame external costs as fees increase beyond inflation

Medical aid is becoming more of a luxury for many South Africans, and it’s not about to get any better
chris bateman
Business

There is less full-time work than there was a year...

Over the last year, amid lockdowns and recession, the number of part-time jobs increased while full-time jobs took a cut in South Africa
Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk

More top stories

National

Zondo says break-in will not intimidate commission

The deputy chief justice said it was not clear if the burglary and a recent shooting were more than criminality, but vowed no one would deter the inquiry
emsie ferreira
Sport

European heavyweights face criticism over ‘cynical’ Super League

The 12 founding clubs of the breakaway competition have faced backlash from the football community
Agence France presse
Environment

South Africa’s planned harmful gas limits ‘off target’

South Africa’s latest proposed reduction targets on greenhouse gas emissions, while an improvement on before, do not go far enough to avert a disastrous rise in global temperatures this century.
tunicia phillips
National

Cape Town fire: Suspect arrested for alleged arson in separate...

This separate fire was not an extension of the Rhodes Memorial fire, according to authorities
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.