How to vax a nation – A dummy’s guide to getting a Covid jab

Phase one B and two of South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is a go. The health department’s goal is to vaccinate 16.6-million people for this phase.

Who’s in line for a jab during phase 2?

● People over the age of 60

● People living in crowded areas

● People of 40 and older

For now, only healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 should register.

Why aren’t people with underlying conditions on the list?

In South Africa, most people with comorbidities, for instance, diabetes, are older than 40 years.

So, vaccinating older people first will also cover a sizable proportion of people with chronic conditions.

Also, if the government prioritised people with underlying conditions, people who are undiagnosed wouldn’t be included.

How does registration work?

There are 5 ways to register:

You’ll need –

● Access to the internet (option 1) or data on your phone (option 2)

● Your ID number, passport, an asylum seeker or refugee number (if you don’t have a form of ID, the government is setting up a service you’ll be able to use)

● Your contact information, primarily a cell phone number

● Your work or home address

OPTION 1:

Go to the EVDS website and follow the prompts – https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/ OPTION 2:

WhatsApp the word ‘register’ to 06 00 123 456 and follow the instructions.

OPTION 3:

Dial *134*832* and your ID number or *134*832# if you don’t have an ID number to register

OPTION 4:

Register in person at vaccination sites.

OPTION 5:

If you don’t have internet access, health department teams are on their way to help you register. Here’s where they’ll be

● Villages

● Churches

● Shopping malls

● Sassa payout points

● Registration centres that are being set up

Traditional healers are also helping people register.

You will receive an SMS confirming that your registration has been successful.

Another SMS with details of your appointment will follow thereafter — how long this takes, depends on how many vaccination sites are located near the address you entered when you registered.

Word to the wise:

When it’s your group’s turn, register on the EVDS as soon as possible.

The health department books appointments for people on a ‘first in, first out’ basis. The sooner you register, the sooner you’ll be vaccinated.