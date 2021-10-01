 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

Former British minister urges Boris Johnson to remove SA from UK Covid red travel list

Nine months after first imposing the restrictions, the UK did not remove South Africa from its red list in a 17 September update. (Photo by May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
0

Former United Kingdom cabinet minister Peter Hain has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to immediately remove Covid-19-related travel restrictions to and from South Africa

Nine months after first imposing the restrictions, the UK did not remove South Africa from its red list in a 17 September update.

In a letter to Johnson, Hain says South Africa currently has 3.8 Covid-19 cases per 100 000 residents, which is a tenth of the infections the UK has. 

“It is preposterous that the UK is now permitting travel to and from countries with much higher infection rates than South Africa’s,” Hain writes.

“You removed eight countries from the red list on 17 September, yet three of them (Sri Lanka, Maldives and Turkey) have higher and rising rates of infection in comparison to South Africa.”

Scientists from Britain and South Africa met on Monday to ensure that both countries shared the most up-to-date and accurate information about the latest Covid-19 trends, testing strategies and the prevalence and risk posed by the variants of concern on South Africa’s vaccination programme. 

The South African tourism industry has made progress in recent weeks with the United States, Germany, France, the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands now accepting fully vaccinated people travelling back from the country with limited or no travel restrictions, acknowledging that there is no risk from Covid-19 variants if both countries have a dominance of the Delta variant, and no negative effect on the health system if the traveller is vaccinated.

But the UK still requires people travelling from South Africa to enter hotel quarantine on arrival whether they are fully vaccinated or not. The cost of that is about R46 000 for solo travellers.

UK ministers have cited the Beta variant as the reason South Africa remains on the red list, but the Delta variant, which is prevalent in the UK, is also dominant in South Africa. 

Hain said the stance taken by the British government was therefore “entirely bogus”.

“This means the risk profile to a double-vaccinated traveller moving between South Africa and the UK is identical. The continued imposition of travel restrictions on South Africa therefore has no justification in science,” he wrote.

“South Africa’s continued red listing is also unjustified under the framework applied by the UK’s very own Joint Biosecurity Centre, and UK Ministers’ interpretation of the data is therefore arbitrary and inconsistent.”

The South African government will now have to wait until next week to know whether the discussions between the scientists have paid off when the UK updates its red list. But Hain asked Johnson to remove South Africa from the red list before then.

“I urge that you immediately direct officials to remove South Africa from the red list. At the very least this should apply to all South Africa-UK travellers double-vaccinated with EMA [European Medicines Agency] approved vaccines,” he wrote.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

The Zondo commission cases that have made it to the...

M&G Premium

The NPA has begun proceedings based on some of the testimony given at the state capture inquiry
khaya koko
Politics

Zuma’s silence leaves state capture’s truth up to inference

M&G Premium

The case Zuma refused to answer before Zondo
emsie ferreira

More top stories

Coronavirus

Former British minister urges Boris Johnson to remove SA from...

Peter Hain has written a letter to the prime minister saying the red listing of South Africa has ‘no justification whatsoever in science’
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Human trafficking is the most pervasive criminal market — global...

South Africa’s scores 4.5 out of 10 for human trafficking, the 2021 Global Organised Crime Index finds
Eunice Stoltz
National

Ipid swoops on last two of 20 Durban officers over...

At least one of the officers may be linked to the theft of 1.5-million rounds of ammunition from a warehouse during the July looting and violence
erika gibson
Politics

Economic development, clean governance at the heart of the IFP...

The party wants to use 2021 as a platform to vote the ANC out in 2024
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×