LOGIN
Subscribe
NationalThe Editors Picks

South Africans stuck in China are desperate to escape coronavirus ‘prison’

  
Masking panic: The new coronavirus, which appeared in late December, has claimed more than 1 000 lives, infected more than 24 000 people in mainland China and spread to more than 20 countries. (Anthony Wallace/AFP)
0

“Let me tell you what it is like: We are in a prison,” businessman Pieter Viljoen tells the Mail & Guardian over the phone from Wuhan in China.

“And the only thing that you worry about tomorrow is whether you have food or if you’re sick. If your nose twitches you are worried. So you live with that constantly.”

Viljoen is one of a group of 78 South Africans who have complained about being trapped in the city where the coronavirus is thought to have originated. As of February 13 there are about 60 000 people affected by the Covid-19 as this strain of the virus is known, with 1 367 people reported dead.

According to Viljoen, who initially visited China three weeks ago on a business trip, he and others stuck in the city have implored the South African embassy in China and the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) officials to assist them.

This is despite reports by the department that South Africans still in China are comfortable and being taken care of. 

Speaking on radio on Thursday, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor denied knowledge of any South Africans who are desperate and stuck in China.

“They indicated that they are being looked after by the institutions they are attached to.They say they are being looked after; they are in safe conditions. They have food and accommodation,” said the minister.

“We do not know where the idea of a desperate group that wants to come back comes from.”

But a letter addressed to Ben Malan, the department’s deputy director of consular services in Asia and the Middle East, reveals that the 78 South Africans have struggled to get the attention of the government.

The letter contains a number of screenshots of emails purportedly sent to the South African Embassy in Beijing, and the department, asking to be evacuated.

Viljoen, who is staying in a hotel at his own cost, says the statements by the minister are “laughable”.

“Any public space in the city of Wuhan is closed. I think if people in South Africa actually understand what that means … So if you want to go to the shops, you have to walk there. Because there is no public transport — no buses, no taxis, nothing. So you have to walk two, three, four kilometres to the closest shop to go buy food,” he says.

“But apparently we are still fine, you know, we’re good.”

Crossed wires

When contacted by the M&G, department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department does not know of any cases of people stuck in China.

“Through our missions in Shanghai and Beijing, we have constant contact with those South Africans in China. We even have a WhatsApp group; there has been no indication that they are desperate to come back. That has never been reported to us. Those people are welcome to contact us, so that we can make the necessary arrangements with the embassy there,” Ngqengelele says.

“We are willing to make the necessary plans for those who are evacuated. [At] OR Tambo airport they will get tested immediately when they land in the country.”  

Viljoen says he feels the government does not actually want to bring the South Africans stuck in China back home.

“Because maybe they are actually not ready and they don’t want to be blamed if something happens. Because they don’t know how to handle the situation. So it’s like ‘You know what. It is better if you people just stay there. We will forget about you’.”

A source who spoke to the M&G on Friday on the condition of anonymity says that there are probably hundreds of South Africans working for different companies in China, who have come back and have not been quarantined.

“The fact that you have hundreds of people who have been there, and were not tested or anything when they came into the country. This is a health risk to the rest of South Africans and the government didn’t do anything about it. They came in here through different routes and no one looked into them. I know some who are [my] family members who worked in China,” says the source.

Quarantine plan

On Friday, the M&G reported that the South African government has plans in place to quarantine a number of South African citizens who have recently been in China. The M&G also understands that the department of international relations and co-operation has asked the South African National Defence Force to assist with the evacuation of those people who have been in China when they arrive in South Africa. 

The process is reportedly set to take place in the small town of Thaba Nchu in the Free State within the next few days. The government has remained mum about these quarantine plans. And the department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson said, “We have no knowledge of such plans.” 

The World Health Organisation also indicated that it does not recommend the restriction of movement for people to and from China.

Meanwhile, Viljoen says South Africans stuck in China are suffering the mental toll of not having a way out. 

“We might not be sick — but we are not mentally fine … It takes a toll and we feel abandoned.”

Stuck in Wuhan

Francois Daneel, a teacher who has been living in Wuhan for six months, says the solitary conditions of living through the outbreak have been difficult. “Things are just getting worse and worse … We are sitting alone in one place [with] nobody to talk to. It is not only a physical thing; it is a mental thing as well.”

Daneel has started taking online Mandarin lessons “just to keep my mind busy”.

“Because my apartment is so small and I am only allowed to go out two times a week,” he says.

Daneel says about four days ago he went to the supermarket and was “really worried” because it had run out of food. “There were no vegetables, no meat. Everything had run dry.”

But he says he was relieved to find the supermarket had been restocked on Thursday. “There were fresh tomatoes. Fresh everything. I was so happy.”

Daneel says he feels “beyond frustrated” about not being able to get assistance from the South African government to leave China.

“We are not asking for a free ticket to come back to South Africa. All we are asking is that they assist us to help us get out of here,” he says.

“At the moment we can’t even get to the airport. Nobody understands. If you are not in Wuhan, you don’t know our dilemma. We are stuck here.”

He says in the early days of the outbreak “none of us ever realised what an impact this is going to have on our lives. But it’s had a huge impact.”

But the community of South Africans still stuck in China are helping each other get through the ordeal, Daneel says.

“We’ve got a WeChat group and that WeChat group keeps us alive … We’re like family. We’ve created songs. We share recipes … So that is what is keeping us alive at the moment. We’re hanging in there.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.
Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is an Open Society Fellow in Investigative Reporting at Wits University. Currently spending six months with the Mail and Guardian in the Investigations desk. He started journalism with Independent Media’s vernacular publication, I’solezwe LesiXhosa in East London. He has freelanced for publications such as GroundUp and Workers World Media.

Recommended

Business

Unions vow to push ‘battle for survival’ at SAA

-
The Labour Court dismisses an application by Numsa and Sacca to have planned job cuts at SAA scrapped
Read more
Sport

Mending broken Nigerian talent

-
Young footballers in Nigeria often struggle to get the specialised healthcare they need
Read more
Digital Editions

14 February 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
Editorial

Will Cyril’s Sona promises ever be fulfilled?

-
Four Sonas on, he is still to enforce his will upon the governing party and the state
Read more
Africa

Malawi court rejects president’s appeal

-
The Constitutional Court also found that less than a third of the results from the more than 5000 polling stations had been certified by the auditors by the time Ansah declared Peter Mutharika winner of the presidential race
Read more
Opinion

SA backs UN probe into Hammarskjöld’s death

-
Ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi responds to a previous article on the death of Dag Hammarskjöld
Read more
Opinion

Cremation, crime and cannabis

-
Sugar barons going down and the new marijuana Bill are timely distractions from thinking about the old man
Read more
National

SA’s quarantine plan for coronavirus

& -
A small Free State dorp and 14 days of isolation — this is the plan for citizens returning from China, to prevent a potential outbreak of the disease
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

South Africans stuck in China are desperate to escape coronavirus...

But the department of international relations and co-operation claims they are comfortable and taken care of ﻿
& -
Read more
Business

Unions vow to push ‘battle for survival’ at SAA

The Labour Court dismisses an application by Numsa and Sacca to have planned job cuts at SAA scrapped
-
Read more
National

SA’s quarantine plan for coronavirus

A small Free State dorp and 14 days of isolation — this is the plan for citizens returning from China, to prevent a potential outbreak of the disease
& -
Read more
Friday

How Joseph Shabalala’s Mambazo chopped the competition down

The founder of the group’s openness to collaboration took Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s isicathamiya music around the globe
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Dr Mathew Moyo’s journey to academic victory

-
The NWU's chief director for library and information services was appointed as a board member of the National Council for Library and Information Services.
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN pays tribute to Joseph Shabalala, Doctor of Music (honoris causa)

-
The university joins the global community in mourning the passing of legendary musician and founding member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Dr Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala.
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa to be almost R 14-billion wealthier when SAB Zenzele BB-BBEE scheme winds down in April 2020

-
It’s the biggest BB-BEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history, with a new scheme to be launched
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN vice-chancellor calls for perspective and creative engagement on the way forward

-
In addition to overcoming the deadlock between UKZN and students, a way must be found to reconcile the university's financial obligations and students' long-term needs.
Read more
Press Releases

Survey shows South Africans’ approval of president but not of political parties

-
According to the survey, 62% of South Africans think Cyril Ramaphosa is doing his job well, while 39% say no political party represents their views.
Read more
Special Reports

Andrew Makenete joins Africa Agri Tech as an event ambassador

-
Makenete has a wealth of experience in the agricultural sector
Read more
Press Releases

Is your company prepared for the coronavirus?

-
Companies should consider the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic when evaluating whether they are prepared for the coronavirus, says ContinuitySA.
Read more
Press Releases

Explaining the distribution of pension funds

-
Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act puts the ultimate decision-making responsibility in trustees' hands, says Fedgroup.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.