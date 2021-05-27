 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Education

After Avethandwa: Basic education department to review excursions outside school hours

Drowned: Avethandwa Nokhangela was not on an official school outing when she drowned, but the education department said it needs to review the role of third parties in school-related activities that take place during school holidays
0

The basic education department says that it is looking at reviewing the role of third parties in school-related activities that take place outside normal school hours. 

This comes after the death of Avethandwa Nokhangela,15, who drowned at sea at the end of April, during school holidays, while attending an Equal Education (EE) leadership camp at Palm Springs Resort outside East London in the Eastern Cape. She was a grade 10 learner at Xolani High School in Qonce.

The spokesperson for the department, Elijah Mhlanga, told the Mail & Guardian this week that school excursions are governed by provisions that require permission to be granted by the district office. 

“In a case where schoolchildren are involved the request should have been made to the district, school and parents of the learners in question. In a case where the excursion happens during school holidays, arrangements should have been made prior to schools closing to obtain the necessary consent from all parties involved,” said Mhlanga. 

Two weeks ago the general secretary of EE, Noncedo Madubedube, told the M&G that the organisation did not need permission from the department of education to conduct its camps, nor from schools. She said parents gave permission for their children to attend the camps. 

Mhlanga said, “The department needs to review the role of third parties in school-related activities that take place during school holidays. The expectation currently is that anybody who organises such an activity must take responsibility for any matters that arise from the said activity. This is important in that teachers who are normally charged with supervising learners during school excursions were not part of the activity concerned.” 

Following Avethandw’s drowning, the Eastern Cape department of education said in a statement that it had instructed the Buffalo City metro education district manager to provide the MEC of education, Fundile Gade, with a report on whose authority the trip was taken.

The M&G has seen a report by the district director, Victor Mabece, which provided context to the death of Avethandwa and the role played by the school in the excursion. 

The one-and-a-half-page report, released by the provincial department, distances the school from any involvement in Avethandwa’s death. 

“The organisation of the outing was purely between Equal Education and the parents of the learners, as it happened when the learners were in the care of their parents during the autumn vacation,” the report reads. 

“The school distances itself from accountability in relation to the event that culminated in the death of the affected learner.” 

But Mhlanga said the national department was working with the provincial department to establish the facts about Avethandwa’s death. He said the provincial department was to submit a report by Monday. 

EE has said that its sister organisation, Equal Education Law Centre, is conducting a fact-finding investigation into the drowning and that the outcomes would be handed to an independent reviewer. 

“Disciplinary proceedings, if necessary, will be conducted depending on the outcomes of this investigation,” Madubedube told the M&G earlier this month.

“In addition, as a precautionary measure, we will undertake a review of all practices in relation to camp safety and will not hold any other camps until the finalisation of such a review,” she said.

Avethandwa’s family and EE have confirmed she was caught in a rip current and could not be saved, that there were no lifeguards at the beach and that there are visible signs warning against strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Mozambique wants Lamola to hand over top official behind bars...

Mozambique grows impatient for SA justice minister to rule whether former finance minister will be extradited to Mozambique or US to face corruption charges
erika gibson
Sport

Odi: The life and death of a legendary football stadium

Odi Stadium, a unique behemoth that once held 60 000 fans, is clinging to its existence
Luke Feltham

More top stories

National

SIU public sector graft investigations total R113bn, excluding R14bn for...

The SIU has secured a freezing order worth R40.7m for Covid-19-related corruption in the Gauteng education department
khaya koko
Education

After Avethandwa: Basic education department to review excursions outside school...

Avethandwa Nokhangela drowned at an Equal Education camp in the Eastern Cape, but the provincial department of education has distanced itself from the tragedy
Bongekile Macupe
Environment

Landmark ruling orders Shell to comply with Paris Agreement targets

Hague court orders oil giant to cut its carbon emissions including those of its suppliers and users by 45% by 2030
tunicia phillips
National

ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s appeal of personal cost order – with...

The former president failed to file papers or indicate whether he intended to proceed with the matter after his lawyers withdrew
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×