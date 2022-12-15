Subscribe

Education

UCT council receives new claim from Kruger against vice-chancellor Phakeng

The University of Cape Town (UCT) council has received a new complaint against embattled vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng from suspended executive director for communication and marketing Gerda Kruger.
Kruger has asked the council for help in a “desperate attempt to seek an internal resolution to an egregious failure of the university leadership to adhere to university policies”. The matter was on the agenda for a council meeting which was scheduled for Thursday, but has since been postponed to January.

Kruger was charged with producing a UCT publication, The End of Term at UCT, without obtaining authorisation or informing Phakeng about it. Without permission, Kruger allegedly published a tribute under Phakeng’s name.

Edwin Naidu
Guest Author

Education

UCT council receives new claim from Kruger against vice-chancellor Phakeng

M&G PREMIUM

Meeting postponed to January as Phakeng faces mounting opposition to her leadership at the divided campus, including accusations of flouting governance processes
Edwin Naidu
