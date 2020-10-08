Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Environmental destruction is the human rights challenge of our time: Archbishop Tutu

Without action “there will be no tomorrow”, says Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
0

Environmental destruction is the human rights challenge of our time and without action, “there will be no tomorrow”, says Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

He was speaking on video at the 10th annual Desmond Tutu international peace lecture held on his 89th birthday on Wednesday, under the theme of climate justice.

“Over the 25 years that climate change has been on the world’s agenda, global emissions have risen unchecked, while real-world impacts have taken hold in earnest.”

Time is running out, he said. “We are already experiencing loss of life and livelihoods because of intensified storms, the shortage of fresh water, the spread of disease and rising food prices. The most devastating effects are visited on the poor, those with no involvement in creating the problem — a deep injustice.”

As in the 1980s, just as some conducted business with apartheid South Africa, aiding and abetting an immoral system, today there were those who “profit from the rising temperatures, seas and human suffering caused by the burning of fossil fuels,” he said.


“We can no longer continue feeding our addiction to fossil fuels as if there is no tomorrow for there will be no tomorrow.”

The climate crisis, said the speaker, Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, is the greatest calamity facing humanity. Leaders must act with urgency and leave their comfort zones.

We cannot afford incremental action on climate change

“There are two choices we present to you today: life and death. Choose life for the people. Choose life for the ecosystems. Choose life for the planet.”

South Africa is the continent’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases and has a rare influence for an African country. It needs to use its position in the G20 and the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) grouping countries to fight for affected people throughout Africa on the global stage, said Nakate. She argued that the devastating floods and droughts on the continent are the unfolding impacts of the climate emergency. Many people have lost their lives while many more have lost their homes, farms and businesses. For instance, Cyclone Idai in March last year was one of the worst cyclones to affect the continent, leaving a trail of destruction in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, with 1 300 dead and many more recorded as missing.

This year the water levels of Lake Victoria rose from heavy rainfall in East Africa, washing away farms, flooding homes and displacing thousands of people.

“The earth is on fire,” she said. Poverty, Nakate said, cannot be eradicated, because “most of the people in these communities most affected by climate change are already living in poor conditions. Climate change only makes their situation worse.”

Increasing conflicts were on the rise, fuelled by the scarcity of natural resources, while migrations from displacement increased exposure of women and girls to gender-based violence and child recruitment into army forces. “This will worsen with climate change,” she warned. 

Africa is the lowest emitter of CO2 of all the continents, but it is among the worst affected as climate change affects and threatens water resources, food security, infrastructure, ecosystems and people, Nakate said.

Climate activist Christiana Figueres, the former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, compared the crises affecting the planet in 2020 to a wave pummelling down on a beach.

“Picture a beach where adults are sitting with their back to their ocean, building sandcastles. Unbeknown to them, there is a wave that is coming towards the beach and that wave is entitled the health crisis. Behind that wave is a greater wave and that wave is entitled the economic crisis.

“Behind that one there is a larger wave entitled the biodiversity crisis. Then there is a wave that is 10 times higher and 10 times longer than all of the first waves and that is entitled the climate crisis.”

Inequality is an “unseen” undercurrent.

“So here we are in 2020 sitting on the sand with our backs to those crises because we have refused squarely to look into those crises for such a long time.”

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Motoring

Tesla cuts battery costs on road to cheaper model

Glenn Chapman -
The car manufacturer is betting on lowering battery costs to bring down the price of its electric vehicles
Read more
Environment

We cannot afford incremental action on climate change

Alex Lenferna -
The government has promised that we will get to net zero emissions by 2050, but is still taking actions that will make the climate crisis worse
Read more
Environment

Global climate action is more vital than ever

richard worthington -
South Africa must update its old position to make a positive contribution
Read more
Environment

The dirty tricks climate scientists face

marc hudson -
Think-tank institutes, politicians and Big Business conspired to discredit researchers and the science of the climate crisis
Read more
Opinion

How to stop load-shedding, fast

philip machanick -
COMMENT: The rapid roll-out of small-scale solar power will reduce pressure on the grid and and boost SMME sector
Read more
Environment

Debt-for-climate swaps are crucial for economic recovery in the developing world

shamshad akhtar & kevin p gallagher & stephany griffith jones & jorg haas & ulrich volz -
COMMENT: Developing countries face a debt crisis that will only become worse as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, and massive debt relief will inevitably be necessary. The only question is whether it will be designed to address the even larger climate crisis
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now