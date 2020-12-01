Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Dozens of birds and bats perish in extreme heat in KZN

0

When field rangers at the Phongolo Nature Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal told Ferdi Myburgh of the dead birds they had encountered while out on patrol, he and his team started putting “two and two together”.

The previous day, 8 November, had been sweltering, reaching an unusual 40°C by 10 am, topping 45°C by noon — and cooling only at sunset.

‘Beat the heat with cool zones’

“The same day I noticed that in the troop of monkeys that live around the office, that one female and her baby had died due to the heat,” says Myburgh, the reserve’s conservation manager.

In total, rangers discovered about 60 dead birds of different species wherein areas they patrolled; people on neighbouring properties reported sightings of dead birds and bats. 

“I found three yellow-fronted canaries tucked between a battery and a wall at an observation hide, where they tried to get away from the heat,” says Myburgh.


 “What’s interesting is that there was water available 5m from where they died, so it’s not so much dehydration maybe, but heat-related stress that caused the deaths, but that is speculation on my side.”

Such high temperatures are not unheard of in Phongolo. “We have recorded 47°C, I believe, but it’s for a brief period in the day. This time around it was the duration of the heat more than anything else that caused these little animals to succumb.”

That dozens of birds and bats perished in one day of extreme heat in the region alarms Professor Andrew McKechnie of the University of Pretoria, who is the South African research chair in conservation physiology at the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

He runs a research programme studying the effects of climate change on birds and bats.

This bird and bat die-off, he says, seems to have been driven by the same processes as similar die-offs in Australia: lethal hyperthermia or dehydration. 

“Essentially what happened on 8 November is that air temperatures in northern KwaZulu-Natal were about five degrees hotter than the previous day. It was just essentially that one extremely hot day,” he says. “From a bird physiology perspective, the challenges in terms of avoiding heatstroke become pronounced on days above 40°C.”

In recent years, McKechnie, together with his colleagues and students, has published several studies predicting that mass mortality events during heatwaves will become more common as climate change advances. 

A grim future of extreme weather

In Australia, says McKechnie, such die-offs have become relatively routine events. “This pattern of one or two extremely hot days during a longer period of more moderate weather seems to be quite a regular feature of these die-off,” he says.

The northern KwaZulu-Natal event is the first involving South African species of which he is aware, McKechnie says. “There were reports of strange drinking behaviour. Certainly, an unprecedented number of birds were coming down to pools of water to drink, to try to cool off — species that are normally completely independent of water.”

McKechnie strongly suspects that birds in more humid areas, such as KwaZulu-Natal, may be at similar or even greater risk of significant mortality events compared to the desert species that most of his work focuses on, because higher humidity makes it harder for them to offload heat under very hot conditions.

South Africa’s birds already face many immediate threats caused by human activities such as overfishing and powerline mortalities, says Mark Anderson, the chief executive of Birdlife South Africa.

Climate change, however, is a “more insidious threat” and requires the co-operation of a multitude of stakeholders, including the government and industry, Anderson says. “Although the KwaZulu-Natal event involved, as far as we can tell, only common species, if these events become more frequent in future as is being predicted, we could also face scenarios whereby massive damage is done to populations of threatened species in a matter of hours.”

Anderson says red larks in Australia are one example of a high-risk species. Another high-risk species, in KwaZulu-Natal, is the green barbet and if a heatwave of similar magnitude materialises a little further south, affecting the Ngoya Forest, it could be devastating for this species.

Vicky Kearney, a landowner in the neighbouring Pongola Game Reserve, rescued several overheated bats on her property on 8 November. 

“It’s already very hot here, but it was ridiculously hot. We saw birds on the floor, and they were panting, so we put the sprinklers on and made a birdbath for them. The bats were so weak and disoriented that they were crashing into the windows and everything,” Kearney says. 

“One was so weak he couldn’t keep his head up. We caught him and wrapped a towel around him and put him in some water to cool him down, and he was drinking from the tap. That’s how thirsty he was.”

Myburgh says, from 2013 to last year, on average there was one day between 1 and 17 November on which temperatures exceeded 40°C.

“By 17 November [this year], we had three events of over 40°C. What we’re worried about is that February is our hottest month and we’re technically only in spring. We don’t know if it’s just an outlier — that we’re already this hot this early in the season. This has been a very hot November,” Myburgh says. 

“This is also one of the driest Novembers. It’s been a very dry November in a dry season so far; food is in short supply and then you see the animals get whacked by these high temperatures and dying of heat stress,” Myburgh adds. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Environment

Biodiversity is crucial for South Africa’s food security

isak b oosthuizen -
Farming must embrace sustainable, regenerative agriculture practices to secure our future
Read more
Opinion

Cities need to embrace dark night skies

nick dunn -
Brightness harms people’s and other creatures’ health, disrupts ecosystems and changes climate
Read more
Opinion

Our world needs empathetic intervention — not heroes

Ncedisa Nkonyeni & cynthia rayner -
The pandemic has reminded us of interconnectedness and that we need to see the world from various perspectives, especially in case studies
Read more
Environment

A grim future of extreme weather

sheree bega -
Unpredictable and unbearable heat waves, floods and rain set to wreak havoc in Africa
Read more
Environment

South Africa’s coastal cities may lose their beaches

sheree bega -
Urban tourist magnets have nowhere to retreat to as sea levels rise with climate change
Read more
Environment

US formally quits Paris agreement as election hangs in balance

Issam Ahmed -
Environmentalists say Trump's announcement that he would withdraw from the Paris agreement three years ago made it easier for countries such Australia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil to weaken their own ambitions
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never...

Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
carien du plessis -
Read more
Politics

ANC: ‘We’re operating under conditions of anarchy’

In its latest policy documents, the ANC is self-critical and wants ‘consequence management’, yet it’s letting its members off the hook again
Athandiwe Saba & Paddy Harper -
Read more

More top stories

Politics

Andile Lungisa: Early parole for the house of truth

Disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa calls for a change of leadership in the ANC immediately after being released on parole
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Politics

War of words at Zondo commission: ‘Grow up Mr Gordhan,...

The cross-examination of the public enterprises minister by Tom Moyane’s lawyers at the state capture inquiry went on well into overtime on Monday evening
emma balfour -
Read more
Environment

Dozens of birds and bats perish in extreme heat in...

In a single day, temperatures in northern KwaZulu-Natal climbed to a lethal 45°C, causing a mass die-off of birds and bats
sheree bega -
Read more
Health

‘Where the governments see statistics, I see the faces of...

Yvette Raphael describes herself as a ‘professional protester, sjambok feminist and hater of trash’. Government officials would likely refer to her as ‘a rebel’. She’s fought for equality her entire life, she says. And she’s scared of no one
Khadija Patel -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.