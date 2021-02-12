Subscribe
Subscribe
Environment

Sona 2021: Ramaphosa accords the climate crisis only a cursory nod

Poor score: Emissions rise from the Kriel power station. It’s South Africa’s support of coal-fired electricity that gives the country a bad climate change name. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
0

In his State of the Nation address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa drew on the resilience of the Cape’s unique fynbos biome, which to be sustainable and to survive, needs fire. “Like the fynbos,” he said, South Africa “will rise again.”

Research has shown that hardy fynbos — one of only six floral kingdoms in the world — is under threat from increasingly hot, dry summers driven by climate change, yet the climate crisis didn’t garner more than a handful of cursory mentions in Ramaphosa’s address.

The horror: Tales of climate change

Meanwhile, the world is burning from record-breaking temperatures, with 2020 tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record.

Ramaphosa said that, as the government mobilises all of the resources at its disposal to support economic recovery, in the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, “South Africa cannot lose sight of the threat that climate change poses to the country’s environmental health, socioeconomic development and economic growth”.

The country is working to fulfil its commitments under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. Ramaphosa said South Africa’s work on climate change would be guided by the presidential co-ordinating commission on climate change, which would meet for the first time this month, after its appointment in December. 


“The commission will work on a plan for a just transition to a low-carbon economy and climate resilient society,” Ramaphosa said.  

Given the scale and urgency of the climate crisis, the commission’s work is itself particularly urgent. South Africa remains one of the planet’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters. With its heavy reliance on coal, the country’s climate commitments continue to be rated as highly insufficient

‘A new age has begun’ — Ramaphosa’s Sona hits all the right notes

In last year’s speech, Ramaphosa promised that the Climate Change Bill would be finalised, but this crucial legislation still has not been passed.

Eskom, said Ramaphosa, as the country’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, “has committed in principle” to net zero emissions by 2050, and to increase its renewable energy capacity.

Systems are being put in place for qualifying municipalities to buy power from independent power producers, and bids for 2 000 megawatts of emergency power will be announced. Experts, however, are concerned that this emergency power-procurement process is skewed towards expensive power ships and gas-to-power projects, excluding competition from renewable projects.

Ramaphosa’s government continues to throw a lifeline to coal. One example, cited in his speech, was how progress is being made on several major water infrastructure projects, including Phase 2A of the Mokolo and Crocodile River Project. 

This project is intended to pump water to the water-scarce Waterberg to enable the development of new polluting coal infrastructure in the region.

Ramaphosa said the government is working to revive the Green Drop and Blue Drop programme to strengthen water quality monitoring. This programme exposed the shameful state of water-treatment infrastructure until the programme was effectively halted in 2013.

A staggering 56% of the country’s 1 150 municipal wastewater treatment works and 44% of the 962 water-treatment works are in a poor or critical condition, with 11% dysfunctional, according to the government’s own Water and Sanitation Master Plan.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

EFF leaders say the party’s executive did not sanction Malema’s...

The EFF’s top brass have spoken out about Malema’s engagement with Zuma, calling it ‘a disappointment’
Lizeka Tandwa
National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

NEC can’t crucify Zuma when it isn’t acting in the...

A North West ANC leader has written to Ace Magashule, asking that the NEC abide by a court ruling to disband the interim provincial committee
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Okavango Delta under threat from oil, gas exploration

San leaders decry Canadian “climate-wrecking” oil and gas project in Namibia, Botswana
sheree bega
Politics
00:04:37

Yet another lacklustre Sona by Ramaphosa — political analysts

President Cyril Ramaphosa did little to inspire hope in the government’s strategy of boosting the economy, but all is not lost, political analysts say
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Khaya Sithole: Can Zondo deliver the goods in time?

The state capture commission has cast its net too wide, given the short time left to finish its work
khaya sithole
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.