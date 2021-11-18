 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Environment

EU ships banned bee-killing pesticides to South Africa and other countries

A soybean field is fumigated near Urdinarrain, Entre Rios province, Argentina. (Ivan Pisarenko/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The European Union and the United Kingdom are exporting thousands of tons of banned neonicotinoid pesticides to low and middle income countries, including South Africa, which was one of the top 10 importers.

An investigation by Unearthed and Public Eye has shown how, between September and December last year, EU countries issued notices of plans to export more than 3 800 tonnes of these pesticides — thiamethoxam, imidacloprid or clothianidin — which were banned for outdoor use in the EU in 2018 because of the environmental damage they cause, particularly to key pollinators such as bees.

Keep the powerful accountable by supporting independent journalism

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months*.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Subscribe now

*R250/quarter after that.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months (then R250/quarter). Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G community

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

South Africa supported last-minute change to COP26 deal

M&G Premium

Scores of countries at the UN climate talks accepted the COP26 pact reluctantly, condemning a last-minute meeting that led to a slightly different wording
tunicia phillips
Health

The ABCs of DIY vaccines: Why tech transfer is a...

A new World Health Organisation initiative is helping nations make their own vaccines, reducing their dependency on imports.
adele sulcas & linda pretorius
Health

More malaria vaccines in the pipeline

M&G Premium

Researchers are calling for more partnerships and funding for malaria programmes, while 2.3-million children in three African countries have already received a jab
marcia zali
Environment

EU ships banned bee-killing pesticides to South Africa and other...

M&G Premium

Neonicotinoid, manufactured by Syngenta and Beyer, is banned in the European Union because it kills pollinators and causes other environmental harms
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×