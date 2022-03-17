Subscribe

Environment

Creecy delivers ‘slap in the face’ to mining-affected people

The environment minister Barbara Creecy withdrew an amendment requiring consent from landowners for environmental authorisations for mining activities. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
0

The government’s withdrawal of an amendment to environmental regulations requiring consent from landowners for environmental authorisations for mining activities is a “slap in the face” for mining-affected communities in South Africa.

On 3 March, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy withdrew a 2021 amendment to regulation 39 (2) of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) regulations, which required the consent of landowners where environmental authorisation is sought over land which is not owned by the developer.

According to the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), before the June 2021 amendment to the EIA regulations, developers were only required to consult landowners. The amendment changed the position to require consent from landowners. It is this amendment that has been withdrawn. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Ramaphosa’s Zondo nomination unpacked

The president took his time to announce the country’s new chief justice. What took him so long, and did he make the best choice?
Niren Tolsi
Environment

Creecy delivers ‘slap in the face’ to mining-affected people

M&G Premium

The environment minister withdrew an amendment requiring consent from landowners for environmental authorisations for mining activities
sheree bega
National

Phahlane launches another bid to avoid R191m corruption trial

The former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane now says the state did not fully disclose evidence of its case against him
khaya koko
Politics

Another one bites the dust: Ntuli quits Democratic Alliance

The former DA leader hopeful, Mbali Ntuli, says she is leaving the party on her own terms
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×