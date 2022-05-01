Subscribe

Halfmens: Four succulent poachers jailed for seven years in Northern Cape

Endangered species: The Halfmens is a tree-like succulent plant species devoid of branches, which is the most iconic of the Richtersveld
Four succulent poachers have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for trying to steal 14 endangered Halfmens (Pachypodium namaquanum) succulent plants within the |Ai|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park in the Northern Cape. 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

