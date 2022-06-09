Subscribe

Environment

What’s that smell? The legacy of polluted air floating into Gauteng

According to Greenpeace
The Mail & Guardian reported in 2018 that Mpumalanga has the highest levels of air pollution in the world, topping nitrogen dioxide levels across six continents. (Marco Longari/AFP)
0

WeatherSA has announced that Gauteng residents may have to endure a stench in the air till the weekend. This is due to strong winds blowing in from Mpumalanga. 

The City of Johannesburg is currently investigating the cause of the smell, which is very similar to a smell that blanketed Gauteng early in 2021. 

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said that was due to elevated levels of sulphur dioxide from the Sasol plant in Mpumalanga.

The Mail & Guardian reported in 2018 that Mpumalanga has the highest levels of air pollution in the world, topping nitrogen dioxide levels across six continents. 

Pollution levels have only increased since 2018 in the province due to South Africa’s heavy reliance on coal-fired power generation. 

We take a look back at what has contributed to this stench that has arrived in Gauteng.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

What’s that smell? The legacy of polluted air floating into...

The province may be in for a heavy stench as the winds blow in from Mpumalanga. The M&G looks back at the events that contributed to this state of affairs
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Fires rage near Somerset West as Table View fire is...

City of Cape Town fire crews battle two fires fuelled by ‘unseasonably high temperatures and dry weather’
Eunice Stoltz
National

WATCH LIVE: EFF disrupts parliament calling Ramaphosa a criminal

Parliament security has once again been called to remove EFF members from the chambers after the party refused to hear president Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget speech for the presidency
live
Business

Kulula and British Airways close doors for good

Comair fails to get funding and business rescue practitioners don’t believe the airline can be rescued
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×