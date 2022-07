“I hope South Africa will see that there is space for all of us — and that we all want to work together,” says Tammy Fry, co-founder of the Fry Family Food company. “This is not about fighting anyone. This is about collaborating and moving with the times.”

Fry’s, the South Africa plant-based meat alternative manufacturer with international reach, was recently pulled into a dispute with the department of agriculture, which is clamping down on the labelling of meat alternatives.