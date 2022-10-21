How SA is preparing for the killer heatwaves of the future

When Gillian Maree analysed the results of the Gauteng City-Region Observatory’s (GCRO) Quality of Life Survey last year, what surprised her the most were the findings on heat.

The survey posed more than 200 questions to 13 616 residents between late 2020 and early last year. In one, they were asked about extreme events — flooding, tremors, fire, heat, wind, lightning, hail, tornados and sinkholes — that they or their household had experienced in the past 12 months and whether these events had caused damage or injury.

The most prevalent environmental and weather-related extreme events reported were lightning (42% of households), heat (39%) and hailstorms (25%).

Heat and lightning were consistently high across all the municipalities.

Maree, a senior researcher, said: “People are experiencing heat far more significantly than we realise. And if we’re expecting the climate to get warmer, we’re already going off quite a high base.

“What makes it [the survey] interesting is that we are asking for people’s perspective of climate change, rather than the scientific explanation for temperature and rainfall.”