‘Gauteng water crisis is unacceptable when dams are at 95%’

Climatologist Francois Engelbrecht has for several years warned that Gauteng faces Day Zero in the next 10 to 20 years as long droughts, caused by the climate crisis, batter South Africa.

That taps have run dry in parts of the country’s economic hub in recent weeks has taken Engelbrecht, the director at the Global Change Institute at Wits University, by surprise. “Our institute has for a long time been pointing out the possibility of the Day Zero drought in Gauteng but of course, we always expect that would occur during a massive long-duration drought.

“I never expected that we could have this type of crisis while the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is at 95% of its capacity. It’s a huge concern because how on earth are we going to cope with a real drought that takes the level of the Vaal Dam to 25% as it was back in 2016, if we can’t even provide Gauteng with water when the system sits at 95%?”

‘Nothing to do with climate change’

What went wrong was a combination of load-shedding, infrastructure and governance. “Obviously climate has nothing to do with this water crisis, but it’s unacceptable that we should have a water crisis like this where businesses and vulnerable households are being affected, with such a wonderful supply in the eastern mega-dams — Gauteng gets roughly half of its water from these dams.”

South Africa is in a La Niña weather cycle and has had two good rainfall seasons, which did bring floods. Generally South Africa depends on the La Niña events for its water security.