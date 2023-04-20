Careers
/ 20 Apr 2023

Gauteng’s vulnerable thrown to the wolves, say NGOs

By
ED_407875
Premier Panyaza Lesufi moved part of the budget from NGOs to other priorities, such as substance abuse. Photos: Sharon Seretlo and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

The Gauteng social development department has cut funding to NGOs, leaving many without support

