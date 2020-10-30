Don’t Miss: Our weekly round-up of virtual and in-person events

Jaedon Daniel and Nkululeko Ngwenya in concert

Nkululeko Ngwenya and Jaedon Daniel will play a show combining Ngwenya’s poetry skills with Daniel’s musicianship. Daniel is a member of the jazz and hip-hop fusion band Blvck Crystals, and he plays keys for renowned South African musician Kyle Deutsch. Nkululeko Ngwenya, also known as Page, is a 27-year-old poet and poetry curator from Durban.

Details: Tickets cost R40. For booking information, visit nationalartsfestival.co.za

Uneventful Days exhibition

Artist Frances Goodman presents a new solo show, titled Uneventful Days. Her interests lie in female identity and the anxieties that manifest and are cultivated from the bombardment of the media, as well as societal expectations and pressures (both self-imposed and external).

Details: The exhibition runs at Smac Gallery, The Palms, 145 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town until 5 November. For more information, call 021 461 1029 or go to smacgallery.com.

Fak’ugesi 2020: #Powertothepixel

For 2020 Fak’ugesi focuses on heritage, technology and arcade gaming

This year the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival will run online until 20 November. It has three focus areas — African digital art, heritage and technology, and arcade gaming — and will host 11 online African digital art exhibitions, as well as more than 30 workshops, panels, skills exchanges and networking events.

Details: Discover the full Fak’ugesi 2020 programme at fakugesi.co.za.

Bantu Scope Cinema

Bantu Scope Cinema, a curated pan-African film event, takes place periodically at Gallery Fanon. Fools by Ramadan Suleman, based on the Njabulo Ndebele novel of the same name, is the next screening, and will be shown this Saturday and Sunday.

Details: Bantu Scope Cinema is at Anthill, 281 Commissioner Street, Maboneng, Johannesburg. Tickets are R100 each and social distancing applies as per government regulations. To purchase a ticket, go to Quicket

Baxter Back on Stage

Choreographer, dancer and director Gregory Maqoma and the talented singer and actress Zolani Mahola each present brand-new works. This limited exclusive season comprises four public performances, and a gala event hosted by University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, on 3 November. All ticket sales will go to the #BaxterCoffeeAngels Covid-19 Relief Fund. The gala event has limited tickets available at R1 000 each.

Details: For more information, go to baxter.co.za. To book for the gala event, email [email protected]. To book for performances on 4 to 7 November, go to webtickets.co.za