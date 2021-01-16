Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

F*ck this view, we’re heading north: Reliving ‘Mermaid Fillet’

Authors Mia Arderne and Phumlani Pikoli prepare to ditch the views of Cape Town proper for the dark bars of the mountainless north
0

When I met with Phumlani Pikoli and Tariq Munshi, I was reminded that Gauteng brasse skarrel differently. They think nothing of driving from one side of the city to the other. So as the tour-guide to the capital of spatial apartheid, I resolved to traverse the colony of Cape Town a bit. 

The first stop was to the heart of all things pretty and problematic, the Rhodes Memorial;l for the view and to make gat of the glorious shrine to that imperialist naai Cecil John. It was pleasing to see his great copper bust had been defaced. In Mermaid Fillet, this is the spot where the malnaai Isaac goes on his first killing mission and receives a gun silencer and a rosary. The Rhodes Memorial has 49 steps, one for each year that Rhodes lived while killing exponentially more indigenous South Africans. Walking down the steps, we admired the oxidised copper green lions and their weirdly magnificent arses. At the bottom, there’s a chiseled horseman looking out over Cape Town’s segregated suburbs. Fuck this view, we were heading north. 

In the northern suburbs, you cannot see the mountain or the ocean, but the drinks are cheaper and the people don’t try as hard. Home. Old Kanye and yaadt music blared on my 6 by 9s from a 2014 flashdrive as we drove to Goodwood in my Polo. The bars on Voortrekker Road hold a special place in my book and in my memory. But they look otherwise in the middle of a day. “That was alcoholism in there,” said Tariq about one of them. Phumlani reflected on feral whites, a phenomenon shared by both Pretoria and Bellville. We walked further and got to Open Arms where the character Isaac, an alcoholic bisexual killer, gets gesuip and cheats on his boyfriend throughout Mermaid Fillet. We settled on Planet, a bar I associate with festive dronk verdriet, Friday worship, karaoke, jazzing and bliss. But today, it was suitably empty for a pandemic and dark in the daylight. I’m relieved to learn we can still smoke inside. It’s the little things. 

Our third stop was in the CBD at the Book Lounge. And we saw our books as we walked in – something I never quite get used to. Both Born Freeloaders and Mermaid Fillet were centrally placed. So we had to flex with a couple ridiculous poses of authors vanging on kak. The Book Lounge is a Cape Town fave, a true gem with the jassest most relevant books (no bias). The kind of place where Stirvy kin Michaela would probably visit to find new queer, decolonial literature with her UCT friends before going to Yours Truly. 

We wrapped up at the Kimberley Hotel bar. Phumlani put a coin in the Jukebox and played Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode while we reflected on the song’s reference to Drake’s painfully weak tolerance for Xan. 


This video was produced as part of a partnership between the Mail and Guardian and the Goethe-Institut, focusing on various aspects of innovation

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Phumlani Pikoli
Phumlani Pikoli is a multidisciplinary artist. He had his multi-sensory exhibition with the British Council in South Africa and Tmrw Mixed Reality Workshop, based on his acclaimed debut collection of short stories, The Fatuous State of Severity In January 2020. His debut novel Born Freeloaders was released in 2019 and published by Pan Macmillan.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Poachers in prisons tell their stories

Interviews with offenders provide insight into the structure of illegal wildlife trade networks
sheree bega
Coronavirus

Covid-overflow hospital in ruins as SIU investigates

A high-level probe has begun into hundreds of millions of rand spent by the Gauteng health department to refurbish a hospital that is now seven months behind schedule – and lying empty
khaya koko

More top stories

Business

Bitcoin rules take edge off crypto-nite

New regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges could boost investor confidence in such assets
Sarah Smit
Education

An experiment in what school could be

Two Limpopo principals will be helping to create radically reimagined communities of learning: schools as living systems
kathija yassim
Africa

Covid-19 on the rise in Zimbabwe

The South African variant of the virus is ‘clinically present’, while a lockdown tries to limit new infections
Kudzai Mashininga
Opinion

The inefficiency of the Gini coefficient

To simplify complex inequality into a single statistic doesn’t address how to accurately assess (or reduce) South Africa’s large wealth divide
shaun read
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.