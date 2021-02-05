Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: Geoff Dyer

Extended duration: In But Beautiful Geoff Dyer reflects on this image of jazz musicians Ben Webster, Red Allen and Pee Wee Russell. Photo: Milt Hilton
0

Photographs sometimes work on you strangely and simply: at first glance you see things you subsequently discover are not there. Or rather, when you look again you notice things you initially didn’t realise were there.

In Milt Hinton’s photograph of Ben Webster, Red Allen and Pee Wee Russell, for example, I thought that Allen’s foot was resting on the chair in front of him, that Russell was actually drawing on his cigarette, that …

The fact that it is not as you remember it is one of the strengths of Hinton’s photograph (or any other for that matter), for although it depicts only a split-second, the felt duration of the picture extends several seconds either side of that frozen moment to include — or so it seems — what has just happened or is about to happen: Ben tilting back his hat and blowing his nose, Red reaching over to take a cigarette from Pee Wee …

Oil paintings leave even the Battles of Britain or Trafalgar strangely silent. Photography, on the other hand, can be as sensitive to sound as to light. Good photographs are there to be listened to as well as looked at; the better the photograph the more there is to hear. The best jazz photographs are those saturated in the sound of their subject. 

In Carol Reiff’s photo of Chet Baker on stage at Birdland we hear not just the sound of the musicians as they are crowded into the small stage of the frame but the background chat and clinking glasses of the night club. Similarly, in Hinton’s photo we hear the sound of Ben turning the pages of the paper, the rustle of the cloth as Pee Wee crosses his legs. Had we the means to decipher them, could we not go further still to use photographs like this to hear what was actually being said? Or even, since the best photos seem to extend beyond the moments they depict, what has just been said, what is about to be said … 


In describing his process in But Beautiful in this excerpt, writer Geoff Dyer admits to being buoyed by a sense of synaesthesia. Parts of the text were the product of walks through New York City, ears sealed off by jazz music. “There’d be this constant traffic between what I was seeing and what I was hearing,” said Dyer in an interview with Picador. 

The “invented scenes” that drive the book were his way of writing into the music, to cover his “lack of recourse to musical terminology”, he says. 

In the preface, Dyer maintains that the scenes, as imaginative as they were, “were still intended as commentary on a piece of music or the particular qualities of a musician”. With many of these scenes based on “legendary episodes” — “standards”, as it were — his tendency towards fabulation “keeps faith with the improvisational prerogatives of the form” of jazz. 

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Geoff Dyer

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

The RET forces in the ANC have asked the Hawks...

The fightback faction in the ANC has launched a bold attack on the president after Brian Molefe’s allegations at the Zondo commission
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira
National

Military lawyers fight their boss

As senior legal officers take their battles with the head of the legal division to court, about a thousand military court cases are in limbo
erika gibson

More top stories

Politics

Give Zuma a chance to reconsider defying ConCourt, says Ramaphosa

The former president is being advised by various leaders to appear before the state capture commission
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Zondo to consider ANC leaders’ role in abetting state capture

Evidence presented at the commission points to the governing party’s MPs not being allowed to carry out their oversight functions
emsie ferreira
National

State, private sector launch gender-based violence fund

Funded by the private sector, the government will be able to ‘scale up’ initiatives against this second pandemic
Eunice Stoltz
National

How the state security agencies approached our reporters

Two stories from reporters who turned down offers to spy for the SSA
Mg Reporter
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.