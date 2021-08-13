 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

The Samas fiasco and a moment of reckoning for South African music

Flailing industry: The Sama’s biggest winner, Kabza De Small, barely mentioned the event on his social media accounts. Photo: Sony Music
0

 Two years ago, I attended the South African Music Awards (Samas) at Sun City. At the time, fresh off his stunning sophomore studio album, Umqhele, Sjava was flourishing. Lady Zamar, Shekhinah and Prince Kaybee were inescapable, their music rotating nonstop on national radio. Sure, not everything was rosy in the music industry at the time, but there was a certain optimism in the air. It felt like we were going somewhere. Two short years later, things have taken a turn for the worst

 As we collectively examine the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has had on our day-to-day lives, there aren’t many industries that have felt the pain more pointedly than the music industry. Showstoppers like DBN Gogo and Kabza de Small, whose music is tailored for those late nights of drunk dancing at Junk Park and Moja Cafe, just haven’t been able to do their thing. The country’s iconic live music venue, the Ticketpro Dome, is gone, sold by its owners to We Buy Cars, which will be revamping it into the biggest used car dealership in the country. A closer look, though, reveals that we can’t simply put the blame on the coronavirus. 

  During a period that required steady and sensible leadership from the powers that be, we’ve received neither. Instead, allegations of corruption and mismanagement are rife. Over the past two years we’ve seen the South African Music Performance Rights Association and several well-known artists berate the SABC for nonpayment of needletime rights royalties amounting hundreds of millions of rands. 

We’ve seen Chicco Twala sound the alarm on the Independent Music Performance Rights Association for allegedly using money meant for artists royalties to fund its social relief drive last year. We’ve seen Kwesta’s hugely successful label RapLyf implode in the face of allegations by in-house producer Makwa that he was swindled out of millions of rands for his production on several platinum- and diamond-certificated records. 

Man, how did we get here? 

  Last Saturday’s Sama awards are a good yardstick for where we are at this juncture in South African music. Very rarely have the stakes been this high. With morale at an all-time low, there was an extra burden of expectation for the awards to offer some sort of respite from the chaos around us. Instead, what we got was a shoddy show, replete with poorly thought-out stage pyrotechnics, amateurish off-beat lip-synching from some performers, and completely out-of-touch guest appearances from a host of dignitaries. They absolutely stunk up the stage. Erm, is it just me, or did they rush through the show like they were trying to make curfew? 

In the face of a flailing industry, the organisers and hosts, Recording Industry of South Africa, failed to meet the moment. 

  The night’s biggest winner, Kabza De Small — who walked away with four awards, including the prestigious male artist of the year — barely mentioned his “big night” on his social media accounts. As we find ourselves in the midst of an amapiano wave that’s quickly gaining steam across the globe, this was meant to be Kabza’s coronation as the leader of this movement.

  But winning a Sama doesn’t mean so much to artists any more. The spectacle has faded. That we are in a pandemic year is a convenient excuse for the fiasco we saw on Saturday. The truth is, the awards have been on the slide for a number of years now. With the absence of the Metro FM Awards since the fall-out from the 2017 iteration, the Samas are now the foremost awards show in the land. You wouldn’t know, based on the mediocrity on show. To their credit, hosts Lawrence Maleka and Bontle Moloi brought some respectability to proceedings with their humour and charisma. 

 Local artists have not been blameless in bringing the industry into disrepute. We’ve seen AKA and Cassper Nyovest, two of our most prominent figures, challenge each other to actual boxing fights so often that it quickly escalated from a humorous trope to a ridiculous, never-ending social media war of words. Then AKA found himself embroiled in controversy after his fiance, Anele Tembe allegedly took her own life, and rumours of physical and substance abuse over the course of their relationship surfaced.

We’ve seen one the country’s brightest international torchbearers, Black Coffee, embroiled in a nasty public spat with his former wife, Enhle Mbali, stemming from rampant allegations of abuse levelled against the DJ. We’ve seen Sjava fall off, his image tainted by Lady Zamar’s allegations that he was abusive over the course of their on-off relationship. 

 Even Master KG, whose global hit Jerusalema filled us with national pride over the past year, recently found himself embroiled in an ugly social media tiff with collaborator Nomcebo Zikode after she accused him and his label of not paying her any royalties for her contributions to the song.

 The mess is difficult to keep up with. It comes from all angles.

In a country in which we are constantly battling the paranoia of declinism, there’s a very real worry that our music industry is moving backwards, fast. 

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Shingai Darangwa

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Phiyega’s ‘zombie litigation’ to fight Marikana findings costs taxpayers

Nine years later, the government has not finalised damages claims, but has paid millions for Phiyega to contest the scathing findings against her
Niren Tolsi
Sport

Q&A Sessions: Montjane: The unlikely tennis star

Kgothatso Montjane speaks to Athandiwe Saba about her becoming the first black woman South African player to reach the Wimbledon final, her ‘robotic’ leg, being a DJ and the love of her parents
Athandiwe Saba

More top stories

Africa

Poverty underscores Zambia poll

The opposition party hopes the sharp economic decline will swing voters their way
Sofia Christensen
Environment

‘I want to be nature’s voice’

A Mozambican game ranger, who sees her role in protecting the country’s fauna as ‘honourable’ work, has been listed as a finalist in the Rhino Conservation Awards
sheree bega
National

Injured firefighter wants ConCourt leave to appeal ruling favouring City...

Adam Damons argues he has faced unfair discrimination, and that the City’s promotions policy did not make provision for discrimination based on disability
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

The recent past subverts Ramaphosa’s line of plausible denial at...

The president was presented with evidence about state capture that it was hard to believe escaped the attention of those in power, including himself
Emsie Ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×