Objects of Desire that are out of this world

In time for International Asteroid Day on 30 June, blast off from your drink trolleys into high spirits with a Jonathan Adler Decanter. Whether your drink of choice is gin, vodka, tequila, or whisky, there’s a rocket ready to launch just the way you like it. This is a sophisticated addition to the accoutrements of any home bar. Available at Skins Cosmetics.

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona gold watch is made of metals from a meteorite.

Galactic origins

The origin of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona quite literally is from the corners of our universe. The watch’s dial is adorned in rare metallic meteorite, which is sourced from an asteroid that exploded millions of years ago. Synonymous with speed, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is the perfect copilot for travelling the speed of light. Available on request from Rolex.

El Cosmico, a fragrance by DS & Durga, will transport you to the scents of the desert.

Cosmic scents

D.S. & Durga is one of the funkiest fragrances on our radar. Its El Cosmico Eau de Parfum has top notes of desert shrubs, pepper and pine. This EDP takes you on a cosmic journey through the Texas desert. Inspired by the El Cosmico Hotel in the Marfa Desert, this fragrance will transport you to a night sky showered in stars. Available at Skins Cosmetics Sandton.

Starry nights, moon safaris

In a galaxy not so far far away, is the Wanderland x Found Collection, a new collaboration between two South African collectives inspired by starry nights and moon safaris. The collection brings together bags of luxurious velvet and sequin appliqué to fit all of your journey’s essentials. Available online at Wanderland.

The Wanderland collective has introduced luxurious bags of velvet studded with sequins.

Stars in our eyes

Did you know that signet rings originated in Ancient Egypt? After evolving into monogrammed symbols on the hands of royals and aristocrats, signet rings are a new way to express what is important to you. Famke’s 9ct yellow gold star pave signet ring is the contemporary take on the classic with twinkles that gives us stars in our eyes! Available online at Famke.