Subscribe

Friday

Objects of Desire that are out of this world

The rocket decanter collection by Jonathan Adler will blast you into high spirits.
0

In time for International Asteroid Day on 30 June, blast off from your drink trolleys into high spirits with a Jonathan Adler Decanter. Whether your drink of choice is gin, vodka, tequila, or whisky, there’s a rocket ready to launch just the way you like it. This is a sophisticated addition to the accoutrements of any home bar. Available at Skins Cosmetics. 

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona gold watch is made of metals from a meteorite.

Galactic origins

The origin of the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona quite literally is from the corners of our universe. The watch’s dial is adorned in rare metallic meteorite, which is sourced from an asteroid that exploded millions of years ago. Synonymous with speed, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is the perfect copilot for travelling the speed of light. Available on request from Rolex. 

El Cosmico, a fragrance by DS & Durga, will transport you to the scents of the desert.

Cosmic scents 

D.S. & Durga is one of the funkiest fragrances on our radar. Its El Cosmico Eau de Parfum has top notes of desert shrubs, pepper and pine. This EDP takes you on a cosmic journey through the Texas desert. Inspired by the El Cosmico Hotel in the Marfa Desert, this fragrance will transport you to a night sky showered in stars. Available at Skins Cosmetics Sandton. 

Starry nights, moon safaris

In a galaxy not so far far away, is the Wanderland x Found Collection, a new collaboration between two South African collectives inspired by starry nights and moon safaris. The collection brings together bags of luxurious velvet and sequin appliqué to fit all of your journey’s essentials. Available online at Wanderland.

The Wanderland collective has introduced luxurious bags of velvet studded with sequins.

Stars in our eyes

Did you know that signet rings originated in Ancient Egypt? After evolving into monogrammed symbols on the hands of royals and aristocrats, signet rings are a new way to express what is important to you. Famke’s 9ct yellow gold star pave signet ring is the contemporary take on the classic with twinkles that gives us stars in our eyes! Available online at Famke.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Kimberley Schoeman

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Phoenix murder trials still to start

M&G Premium

Three separate murder cases involving alleged racial killings have reached the high court
Paddy Harper
Friday

Explore Joburg art galleries with Thabo the Tourist

Experience Rosebank’s Art Mile with Thabo Jacob Modise, aka Thabo The Tourist
Tshegofatso Mathe
Politics

Time for young leaders to take over ANC’s top six...

M&G Premium

The justice minister, who is angling to become the party’s deputy president, was quick to add that there should be a generational mix in leadership
Lizeka Tandwa
Editorial

Editorial: A political solution from Ramaphosa or Gordhan will not...

After more than 10 years of meddling and the countless executive game of musical chairs, please leave political actors out of Eskom problem-solving. This is a problem to be solved by Andre de Ruyter and the unions and the ‘rogue’ employees working outside the established channels
Editorial
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×