Objects of Desire: Signature Pieces

Tudor Ranger

The Tudor Ranger reflects the time of the icy 1952 to 1954 British Greenland Expedition.



After launching in July, Tudor’s newest reimagination of the Ranger watch is projected to be a big hit for emerging and established watch collectors alike. Inspired by the British Greenland Expedition, the timepiece’s name that appears on the face pays homage to the ice explorers. Available at The Vault, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

Signature scent

Montblanc’s soft signature perfume has scents of vanilla, musk and magnolia.

It’s one thing to leave a signature with a MontBlanc but it’s another to leave your mark with a signature scent. Montblanc’s Signature is a soft feminine scent serving notes of vanilla, white musk and magnolia, making it unforgettable. The bottle also pays tribute to Montblanc’s iconic inkwell and Meisterstück pen. Available at Montblanc Sandton City.

‘What’s that jacket, Margiela?’

The classic leather jacket by Maison Margiela sports an obvious pocket.

After Kanye West asked that question in a song, people rushed after the avant garde Maison Margiela. The signature Four Stitch tag can be seen on the unique riff of the classic brown leather jacket. The jacket also features a green wool patch pocket with a strap. Keep it simple but make a statement. Available online at MatchesFashion.

Gucci reimagined

Gucci’s leather bucket bag bears the fashion house’s GG logo.

Gucci’s GG logo is iconic, but it’s time to elevate this classic print from canvas to embossed, black Italian leather. The GG motif has been reimagined since its arrival in the 1930s and paired with a classic leather strap and adorned with a golden chain on this leather bucket bag. Available at Gucci Sandton City, Johannesburg.