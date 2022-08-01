Subscribe

Friday

And the winner is the Samas: 27 years of SA music

Take note: Francois van Coke, who holds the record for most wins in the Best Rock Album category, with Fokof-polisiekar. (Charl Pretorius/Gallo Images)
This year marks 27 years since the recording industry of South Africa first celebrated local musicians in the form of the South African Music Awards (Samas). South Africa’s music history goes back significantly further than 1995, but that the awards started a year into our democracy means the Samas reflect a timeline of postapartheid music history.

After two years of virtual events, the awards return this year to their de facto home, the Sun City Superbowl. Zakes Bantwini leads the pack of nominees with a total of seven nominations, driven in large part to his success with hit single Osama

Rifumo Mdaka
Rifumo Mdaka is an editor who writes a lot about music and queer art with bylines in MTV, OkayAfrica, Bubblegum Club and other corners of the web.

