Objects of Desire: Vanguard Vibes

Treat yourself: Africa’s answer to the new wave of skincare brands, Lelive products are a perfect addition to any skincare routine. Sprinkled with confetti print.
Vanguard Vibes

Lukhanyo Mdingi is bringing vanguard vibes to this fringed metallic knit tank. The Cape Town-based designer is an LVMH Prize finalist and latest member of NET-A-PORTER’s Vanguard Initiative. This iridescent knit is paving the way for refreshing luxury with dynamic silhouettes. Hand woven by a team of female artisans at Cape Town’s Philani Trust, available through NET-A-PORTER. 

Lukhanyo Mdingi’s metallic knit tops are made by woman artisans at the Philani Trust.

Viva Lelive! 

Founded by Amanda Du-Pont, and inspired by her unofficial Swazi name for “of the nation or world”,  Lelive is just what the doctor prescribed. Lelive is a modern skincare made in collaboration with real people on social media based on real neads, wants and desires from real people. A perfect addition to your skincare routine and vanity, Lelive is Africa’s answer to the new wave of skincare brands. Available at ArcStores. 

Daydream Daybeds

Douglas and Co’s latest collection, “PIPE DREAMS” is bringing daydreams to the daybed. The Flight of Fancy Daybed is simple and playful with curves in all the right places. The new reality is homeowners and designers are reimagining play and good design in the home. This daybed sprinkled with a confetti print is geometric, plump, and functional. Available at AlwaysWelcome. 

Sprinkled with confetti print, The Flight of Fancy Daybed from Douglas and Co is geometric, plump and functional.

The Wish Space
The local artist duo Caitlin Warther and Wendy Dixon, known as Water Dixon explore themes of time, identity, and spirit through their illuminating light and reflective mirror sculptures. Bold colours and fluid textures juxtapose their geometric metal and glass sculptures. Water Dixon’s work has even made it online via The Wish Space, a beautiful space that allows for reflection and visitors to make a mindful moment to make a wish. Available through Water Dixon.

Water Dixon’s light and mirror sculptures explore themes of time, identity and spirit.

Kimberley Schoeman

