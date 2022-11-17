South African Industry Fashion Awards are back

After an exciting African Fashion Month in October, the Fashion Industry Awards South Africa (Fiasa) are returning for the second edition on 26 November, and nominations are open. The awards cover 20 categories, including Fashion Designer of the Year, Heritage/Cultural Designer of the Year and Fashion Muse of the Year.

South Africa’s fashion industry does not start with a fashion designer and ends with a glossy shoot starring one of South Africa’s hottest models, but spans countless hands of teams and individuals who are interwoven throughout the fashion world.

“In an effort to reflect the full creative fashion value chain, this year Fiasa has reviewed some categories to be more inclusive of smaller industry contributors as well as the addition of four new categories; namely Eveningwear/Bespoke Designer of the Year, Fashion Hair Stylist of the Year, Fashion Make-Up Artist of the Year and Model of the Year,” says Alinah Seloane Missouri, founder of Fiasa.

Celebrate the past, motivate the present, ignite the future

Just as the fashion industry spans sectors, it spans generations too. Fiasa’s award categories reflect South African fashion’s “more seats at the table” atmosphere where emerging talent is applauded while hats are tipped in respect for fashion veterans.

The 2021 winners are some of today’s brightest stars that put South Africa’s fashion industry on the map, while the domestic fashion talent is a cut above the rest. South Africa’s fashion sweetheart, Thebe Magugu, took home Fashion Designer of the Year and his stylist-in-crime, and Chloe Andrea Welgemoed won Fashion Stylist of the Year.

“Fiasa salutes the triumphs and achievements of our fashion sector — recognising and applauding the best in their areas of work from the smallest stitch to the magnificent masterpieces featured on models in magazines and on social media,” says Missouri. “It is necessary to nurture and grow our local fashion ecosystem.”

After winning the 2021 Fiasa Emerging Talent of Year, Ezokhetho — isiZulu for “carefully chosen as being the best or most suitable” — and its creative director, Mpumelelo Dhlamini, have remained under the watchful eye of South Africa’s fashion media.

Once winning an award recognising emerging talent, the work to keep one’s place in the industry continues. In September, Ezokhetho released their latest collection exploring family and home, remaining relevant to the fashion scene.

“Khumbulekhaya” means “remember home” in isiZulu. “It is the journey of individuals on a quest to reunite and heal with their families,” says Dhlamini.

While the up-and-coming is celebrated, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jo Borkett, who has been in the South African game for more than 60 years. Not only has the brand brought trendy garments to shoppers, but had an important role in designing the uniforms and dressing many of South Africa’s retail teams.

South Africa’s fashion industry is kaleidoscopic, vibrant, and full of a collaborative spirit from designing, the manufacturing, and retailers that give the platform and floor space to young designers. Retailers such as The Space won Retail Space of the Year as it bridges the gap between unique fashion made for South African fashion lovers by local designers who understand us.

“Collaborations will be more effective as the ripple-effect reaches further and deeper,” says Missouri. “[We] preserve the legacy of our country and continent rich in luxury that the world is yet to consume. We will be better at competing in Africa and beyond.”

Beyond recognising local talent in the creative industry, fashion awards draw the local and global recognition that it deserves, commanding a better market share. Fiasa is not just a celebration. It’s a smart business proposition.

“We are privileged to be living in such pioneering times as we reorient ourselves and journey together towards our next normal. In doing so, it’s become evident that we need to take a moment to honour and celebrate every step in the process of bringing a garment to life,” says Missouri.

The 2022 Fashion Industry Awards South Africa ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 26th.

To see all 20 categories and criterias visit The Fashion Forum.

South Africans are invited to cast their votes for their local fashion favourites by SMSing the name of the designer or brand and the applicable category to 34060 (SMSes are charged at R1.50, Free SMSes do not apply).