Objects of Desire: Gift of luxury

Festive gift giving can go one of two ways — presents can bring people together or make a person question whether the giver knows them at all.

Objects of Desire are hopefully the former more than the latter. During the holiday season and occasions all year round, the standards are high, the stakes are low (most of the time), but thoughtfulness should never be taken for granted.

Less is more

A modern Swedish skincare brand founded by model Roger Dupé, Melyon is developed with the notion of “skincare as self-love”, which was passed down to Dupé by his West African parents. Bring on the baobab oil for strength, longevity and preserving moisture in one’s skin. Melyon is the type of product you want on your vanity and to post on Instagram. Available at Apsley, Hyde Park.

Fancy some yellow?

Smeg has partnered with French champagne maison Veuve Clicquot on a 250th anniversary fridge range. For those who take having fun seriously, the retro Italian design in Veuve’s marigold yellow is a pop of colour in the home. It comes with 36 bottles of champagne. Available at Yuppiechef.

Bold in Bulgari

Bulgari’s B.zero1 silhouette is inspired by the world’s most famous amphitheatre, the Colosseum in Rome. Two Buglari-emblemed disks encase three rows of diamonds enrobed in rose gold. Bulgari is the gift for the person who pays attention to details in their staple jewellery, which they never take off. Available through Bulgari, Sandton City.

It’s not just a bag, it’s PradaPrada’s Cleo satin bag with crystals gives the gift of stylish elegance. The Milanese luxury label under legends Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons designs with two hands: one summons simplicity while the other corrupts it with glamour. The Cleo bag is at the intersection of where new becomes classic again and again. Available through Prada.