Capture wildlife during a winter photography weekend

“To me photography is a part of life and any photography worth looking at twice is a reflection of life, of reality, of nature, of people, of the work of men from art to war.”

These are the words of world renowned South African photographer Ernest Cole, who was speaking about capturing the authenticity of life in a thought-provoking way.

In the age of social media, almost anyone with a phone can call themselves a photographer. But for those people who are serious about photography and love nature, Thanda Safari luxury lodge in northern KwaZulu-Natal is holding a wildlife photography weekend.

Preserving the environment will remain a core issue globally and locally to ensure biodiversity and the problems brought by climate change that is driven by people.

An aerial view of the tents at Thanda Safari game reserve.

South Africa’s natural environment and wildlife, unique cultural diversity and authentic African sounds has made it an attractive holiday destination.

The beauty of nature is in its power to heal the soul, body and mind. It’s not by accident that when Earth is spoken of it’s often captured through the lens of motherhood. It breeds life, nurtures, comforts and in this fast paced modern day life nothing beats the tranquillity nature offers when in search of stillness.

Christian Sperka, the resident wildlife photographer and specialist photography guide at the private game reserve, will take people through a course to master the art of wildlife photography.

What better way to escape our hectic everyday lives than exploring the wildlife of northern KwaZulu-Natal; it’ll be a taste of opulence with a twist of creativity. Thanda Safari is offering an experience of a lifetime at an affordable rate.

The five-star private game reserve spans roughly 14 000 hectares of bush, birds and game that includes the Big Five. Sperka’s portfolio captures everything from elephants to butterflies.

Guests will be accommodated in luxurious tents with wooden balconies overlooking the heart of the forest and surrounded by the sounds of tranquillity.

The Jabula tent at Thanda safari game reserve.

The wildlife photography weekend is from Friday 2 June to Sunday 4 June. Priced at R3 247 per person sharing per night at Thanda tented camp the package includes two guided daily game drives, all meals and selected beverages that include soft drinks, wine, spirits and beers. There will also be wildlife conservation and photography lectures, a camera clinic and an award ceremony for the best photographs. There is an additional conservation levy fee of R220 per person. To book, email [email protected].