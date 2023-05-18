The Flavour Hunter: Fancy an Italian meal in New York?

Talking Italian: Fugazzi in Rosebank offers hearty, flavourful food at prices that won’t break the bank.

The dining culture in Johannesburg has steadily shifted from the streets of expensive Sandton to booming, bustling Rosebank. Its centrality and sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere has made it the preferred hot spot for restaurateurs and foodies.

Just last week, Potluck Johannesburg officially opened its doors in the Oxford Parks strip, which is vibrant with other eateries — The Shortmarket Club, Ethos and Qbar, to name a few. In addition, there is the plethora of restaurants in The Zone at Rosebank Mall, just a street away.

The newest addition to the precinct is raunchy, earthy spot Fugazzi, which is bringing laid-back New York eatery style to the City of Gold.

Retro and chic in design, there’s beautiful artwork on the walls of the various sections of the restaurant, providing the perfect backdrop for an instagrammable moment. It has both an indoor and an outdoor eating area.

Fugazzi has booth-style seating inside, with red leather couches.

The bar — with high, white chairs emblazoned with the name of the restaurant — is a focal point. It’s busy aesthetically and makes you feel as if you are seated at an Italian diner in New York. The restaurant has an all-day menu which stretches from brunch to dinner, offering meals, including freshly prepared classic Italian dishes, at affordable prices.

Ideal for: Lovers of Italian food and an afternoon lunch date with friends. The space at Fugazzi is intimate, making it perfect for conversation and you don’t have to dress up for this diner-style restaurant.

Order this: The chicken parmigiana — crispy fried chicken breast drenched in red sauce and mozzarella with aglio e olio spaghetti. The smooth, creamy pasta is served with baby tomatoes and finely chopped parsley to garnish.

Signature bev: The porn star martini — a provocative name for a tasty drink that blends Grey Goose vodka, passionfruit pulp, vanilla syrup, lemon juice and a shot of prosecco.

You’ll like this eatery if: You’re a fan of Italian cuisine or enjoy a New York diner eating experience. It’s also a great place for anyone who delights in hearty, flavourful food that doesn’t cost the earth.

Fugazzi is not just about the food. The atmosphere teleports you from Johannesburg to the bustling streets of the Big Apple. It’s cute, relaxed and informal so, if Italian food is your fave, bring along a friend for a unique dining experience.

Location: Cradock Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Social media: @fugazzi on Instagram

website: www.fugazzi.co.za