Objects of Desire: Daddy Cool

Tyler, the Creator’s album ‘Igor’ makes a great Father’s Day gift.

Time is of the essence to find the perfect Father’s Day gift for fathers and father figures in your life. Sure, you could quickly pop into the nearest mall for a father-themed gift, made easy by big retailers. But why not go the extra mile and give flowers — either figuratively or literally — to those we honour on Father’s Day on Sunday, 18 June.

Whether your father is a sartorialist, a gadget guy, or lives for the good old days, these are the Mail & Guardian Friday-approved Father’s Day picks.

Off the record

For the fathers who turn to music for inspiration, relaxation or for nostalgic reasons, there are Father’s Day gifts for every genre and mood. Whether your dad is a young spirit or an old soul, head to a music shop for their favourite song, album or artist on vinyl. Our pick is Tyler, the Creator’s 2019 album Igor, with songs such as Earfquake and New Magic Wand. Available through Mr Vinyl.

Father Coffee

For dads who love to make those on-the-nose, pun-filled “dad jokes”, why not celebrate Father’s Day with Johannesburg’s specialty coffee mother ship — Father Coffee in Kramerville. For the home barista, give a box of coffee, bring Father Coffee’s heirloom blend home or take your dad to Father for breakfast. Visit Father Coffee in Kramerville.

Wear with pride

Introduce a pop of colour and symbolism with the brand-new Apple Watch Pride Edition sports band. For many, the Apple Watch is a dream machine, opening the doors to new frontiers by unlocking the door to a healthier lifestyle. The new white strap takes its inspiration from the LGBTQ+ community. Available through Apple.

The Apple Watch Pride Edition sports band makes a great gift for the dad who is conscious of his health.

On the bright side

Just because Father’s Day in South Africa falls in winter, it doesn’t mean you can’t introduce colour to your wardrobe. Marry nostalgia with contemporary cool with Lazarus sunglasses by RetroSuperFuture These shades are 1970s-inspired with their geometric silhouette and tortoiseshell arms, yet funky. Available at Now You See Me, Norwood.