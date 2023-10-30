Careers & Tenders
Ampersand Mixtape 8: Pageturners

For this mixtape Charles Leonard has a stack of books as high as his stack of records – come and curl up with this unputdownable mix of songs about books and writers.

Title: Ampersand Mixtape 8: Pageturners

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: ReframeWith the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

Songs:

  1. The Lulus Band – I can feel it
  2. Marcel Khalife – Rita
  3. DakhaBrakha – Vynnaya Ya
  4. Chicco & Mzwakhe Mbuli – Papa Stop the War
  5. The Roots – Table of Contents
  6. Linton Kwezi Johnson – If I Waz a top-Notch Poet
  7. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
  8. Brigitte Fontaine – Comme Rimbaud
  9. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for The Devil
  10. They Might Be Giants — The Communists Have the Music
  11. Simon & Garfunkel – A Simple Desultory Philippic
  12. Bob Dylan – You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
  13. The Clash – Spanish Bombs
  14. Van Morrison – Cleaning Windows
  15. Beastie Boys – 3-Minute Rule
  16. Kanye West – Hey Mama
  17. A-House – More Endless Art 
  18. Mary Gauthier – Last of the Hobo Kings
  19. Prince – Ballad of Dorothy Parker
  20. The Magnetic Fields – I Don’t Want to Get Over You
  21. Dexys Midnight Runners – Dance Stance
  22. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – We Call Upon the Author
  23. Ella Fitzgerald – You’re the Top
  24. The Noisettes – Atticus
  25. Burning Spear – Marcus Garvey
  26. Black Star – Thieves in the night
  27. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  28. Thandi Ntuli – Sunset
