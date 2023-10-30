For this mixtape Charles Leonard has a stack of books as high as his stack of records – come and curl up with this unputdownable mix of songs about books and writers.
Title: Ampersand Mixtape 8: Pageturners
Host: Charles Leonard
Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva
Production: ReframeWith the support of: The French Institute of South Africa
Songs:
- The Lulus Band – I can feel it
- Marcel Khalife – Rita
- DakhaBrakha – Vynnaya Ya
- Chicco & Mzwakhe Mbuli – Papa Stop the War
- The Roots – Table of Contents
- Linton Kwezi Johnson – If I Waz a top-Notch Poet
- Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
- Brigitte Fontaine – Comme Rimbaud
- The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for The Devil
- They Might Be Giants — The Communists Have the Music
- Simon & Garfunkel – A Simple Desultory Philippic
- Bob Dylan – You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
- The Clash – Spanish Bombs
- Van Morrison – Cleaning Windows
- Beastie Boys – 3-Minute Rule
- Kanye West – Hey Mama
- A-House – More Endless Art
- Mary Gauthier – Last of the Hobo Kings
- Prince – Ballad of Dorothy Parker
- The Magnetic Fields – I Don’t Want to Get Over You
- Dexys Midnight Runners – Dance Stance
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – We Call Upon the Author
- Ella Fitzgerald – You’re the Top
- The Noisettes – Atticus
- Burning Spear – Marcus Garvey
- Black Star – Thieves in the night
- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
- Thandi Ntuli – Sunset