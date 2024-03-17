Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Constructive: The Adkhss n’Arfalen granary, in Tata province, Morocco, which Salima Naji, one of the women architects featured in a new book, has been working to restore.
Friday
/ 17 March 2024

Building a case for women in architecture

By
The Mail & Guardian interviews authors of a new book on women in a profession in which they have always been underrepresented

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Restoration Of Adkhss 2 (1)
Constructive: The Adkhss n’Arfalen granary, in Tata province, Morocco, which Salima Naji, one of the women architects featured in a new book, has been working to restore.