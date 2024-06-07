Ndlovu Youth Choir tours SA later in the year, art at the Southern Guild and The King of Broken Things at the Market Theatre

Voices: The Ndlovu Youth Choir is coming to Joburg and Cape Town.

Ndlovu Youth Choir sings it way across the world

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s performances in Joburg and Cape Town have become annual highlights on South Africa’s touring calendar.

Their sold-out shows in 2021 led to equally successful tours in 2022 and last year.

The South African Tour begins at Montecasino’s Teatro on 5 September and runs until 8 September. Cape Town’s Artscape concerts start on 30 January.

Since its inception in 2019, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has gained global recognition for its unique choral music. It has toured across the US and Europe and recently headlined the Africa Festival in Germany, Europe’s biggest festival of African music.

In addition to performing locally in September, the choir will have a residency at the prestigious AFAS Theatre in the Netherlands and perform at the renowned Carnegie Hall in New York.

The international engagements highlight its growing acclaim and the universal appeal of its music.

Tickets are available at www.showtime.co.za or Ticketmaster.co.za.

Play about loss and longing seen through a child’s eyes

Written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick, and featuring actress Cara Roberts, The King of Broken Things has captivated audiences across South Africa and beyond.

The play has received numerous accolades, including a Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival.

This story of loss and longing invites audiences to see the world through a child’s eyes, offering profound insights into the human experience. Drawing on ancient Japanese traditions, mythology, and dreams, the play reminds us of the surrounding magic and the importance of empathy in a fractured world.

The King of Broken Things is on until 23 June at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Drama: Cara Roberts in The King of Broken Things.

Three solo shows open

Sculptures: King Houndekpinkou’s show is on at the Southern Guild

Southern Guild gallery in Cape Town is opening three solo exhibitions this week, featuring the works of Madoda Fani, Adam Birch and King Houndekpinkou.

Fani’s exhibition, titled Madoda: Let Us Now Praise Famous Men, explores urban black masculinity, challenging traditional narratives.

Birch presents his second solo exhibition of functional timber sculptures titled Like Something Almost Being Said. It emerges from a deep, personal dialogue between object and maker.

Houndekpinkou’s show Six Prayers consists of large-scale ceramic sculptures, blending Japanese and West African influences. His work combines tradition and ancient spirituality with modern techniques, creating a unique visual language.

All three exhibitions will be on view at Southern Guild Cape Town until 22 August.