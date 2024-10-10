Star-studded drama series Blood Legacy can win awards

Spearheads: Siblings Khanyi Adesina (Xolile Tshabalala), Mandla Ndlovu (Buyile Mdladla) and Siya Ndlovu (Mike Ndlangamandla) in a scene from the series Blood Legacy. Photo: Netflix

Recent Netflix addition, the local drama series Blood Legacy, follows siblings Khanyi Adesina (Xolile Tshabalala), Mandla Ndlovu (Buyile Mdladla) and Siya Ndlovu (Mike Ndlangamandla) who are locked in a fierce battle for legacy and power.

After their father — CEO of Spear Industries — is found dead in the sugarcane fields of KwaZulu-Natal, they must work out how to maintain the multibillion-rand corporation.

The road towards family union and the preservation of generational wealth is stained with secrets and sabotage. The siblings are bulls pulling in opposite directions due to their stern differences in principles and aims.

However, one scene — a spectacular shot of the siblings washing their father’s blood off their hands — prompts hope for the rebuilding of family bonds.

Sister Khanyi wants reform and ethical leadership to reign supreme in the family empire.

The tailor-suited Mandla —adorned with entitlement as the first-born son — leads cunningly but with an iron fist.

In one scene he admits: “I am a man of many strengths but people skills are not one of them.”

The baby, Siya, toes any line his big brother and sister set for him.

He tussles with decisions about his marriage, parenting and sexuality.

Ndlangamandla’s acting, however, was not my favourite, due to his pervasive nonchalant style. He came across as someone who had no interest giving in a great performance to match the star-studded cast, which also includes Pallance Dladla, Dawn Thandeka King and the legendary Treasure Nkosi.

In one of her final appearances, the incomparable Connie Chiume, who died in August, delivers a powerful performance as the family matriarch, always in grand dresses.

Whether having such a formidable cast is a pro or con for Blood Legacy remains to be seen. It’s as if the producers were pitching for a prestigious global award or film festival by putting their best foot forward.

If that was the case, then the isiZulu, widely and correctly spoken by the majority of the cast, will showcase the royal language in a great light on global stages.

Actors like Mdladla, Tshabalala and Bonga Dlamini make superb use of numerous isiZulu idioms in their dialogue. Sello Maake KaNcube’s command of the language was better than the butchering he gave it in the drama series The Herd S1.

Throughout the 20-episode mega-novella, Blood Legacy’s editing feels rushed, failing to establish some characters and their motives. For instance, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s sudden acquisition of an American accent midway through the series threw me off the couch.

The fact that it is a remake of the Mexican series Monarca was the biggest snag for me. Watching Blood Legacy and Monarca was like seeing identical twins with different clothing and voices.

There is no doubt multi-award-winning Gambit Films can make great original productions. This is evidenced in Netflix’s second original African series, the teen drama Blood & Water, which borrows real-life elements to inform its success.

Similar to Blood Legacy, Gambit’s 2023 Unseen is a remake of the Turkish series Fatma.

The question of originality always crowds my mind when I see local production houses adapt and remake stories from foreign lands. Do we not have enough scriptwriters in this country? The South African literary pool also has ample stories that can be adapted to thrilling works on screen.

Sure, broadcasters might commission production companies with specific briefs and strategies, but to what end for the viewer? Do we not deserve world-class entertainment based on original penmanship?

There are however some differences — Monarca revolves around a family tequila business, whereas in Blood Legacy it’s sugarcane.

This layer — aided by great cinematography — gives local and global viewers a glimpse of the beauty of KwaZulu-Natal. The high-quality shots of sugarcane fields and Durban coastal scenery with Moses Mabhida Stadium on the skyline gives it a unique feel.

Apart from sibling rivalry and generational wealth in black families, other issues the series deals with include corruption, toxic family bonds, queer love and social media.

More ori.ginal African content from the global streamer remains a resounding plea from this critic