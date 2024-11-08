Diary: A feast of dance, musical blessings from the avant-garde, WGRUV Dance Company opens in Gauteng

Support group: Michelle Rosewall and Rondean Hughes will perform at the Flatfoot Access Festival.

A feast of dance for all abilities

The Flatfoot Dance Company in partnership with Durban’s Stable Theatre presents its third annual edition of the Flatfoot Access Festival, involving dancers living with both intellectual and physical disabilities.

It will be a week-long engagement of workshops, panel discussions, and performances from 25 to 30 November during South Africa’s National Disability Rights Awareness Month (3 November – 3 December).

A highlight will be new works from the dance programme working with dancers with Down Syndrome who fondly call themselves the “Flatfoot Downie Dance Company”, will be performed.

The festival will also host special guests: dancers from Waco’s Dance Movement under the choreographic guidance of Jarryd Watson, multi-award winning South African dance-maker, Gladys Agulhas and Ethiopian dancer Amanuel Solomon.

The Stable Theatre is wheelchair friendly.

Musical blessings from the avant-garde

The Sikelela … The Road To The Barbican concerts at the Market Theatre celebrates a tradition of Ingoma as a practice in the intimate exercise of liberation in action on two shows on Saturday 9 November.

Taking the cue from the word Sikelela meaning “blessing” – from the first phrase in the South African national anthem – this special concert features members of the avant-garde of South African jazz.

On Saturday’s matinee show will be Litsomo, followed by Bokani Dyer and Andile Yenana, with the closing act, The Brother Moves On featuring Tumi Mogorosi and Malcolm Jiyane.

The evening show will open with Buhlebendalo, followed by The Brother Moves On, and closing with the musical queen of Maseru, Maleh.

WGRUV Dance Company’s “Trilogy of Notes” opens in Gauteng

Time to dance: Ruan Galdino, Lex Gruver and Marlon Sales in The Weight of a Moment. Photo: Lauge Sorensen

South Africa’s newest contemporary ballet dance company, the WGRUV Dance Company, brings its third season of 2024, to Gauteng.

They will present “Trilogy of Notes – A Symphony of Dance” at the Roodepoort Theatre on 21, 22 and 23 November, and then at the Joburg Theatre on 4, 5 and 6 December.

The company, known for its innovative and captivating dance performances, creates hope through soulful artistic storytelling, and this season is no exception.

Opening the programme, for the first time in South Africa, Jessica Lang’s Vivace Motifs establishes a classical narrative to the baroque music of Handel and Corelli.

The second piece is an original creation titled “Permission to Fall”. The third piece, “The weight of a moment” by Michael Trusnovec, features a live bass player, Emmanuel Paul. – Compiled by Charles Leonard