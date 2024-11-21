Pantomime: The beauty of festive storytelling

Kneedy: Janice Honeyman’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast is being staged at the Joburg Theatre. Photo: Corne du Plessis

Imagine gathering in Gogo’s lounge with cousins, sprawled on the floor and couches, their makeshift beds for the night. The aroma of soft porridge lingers, filling the room with a warmth only found in Gogo’s kitchen.

Every holiday season, this ritual plays out the same way. The air hums with excitement as Gogo settles into her armchair, ready to spin tales of African princesses, enchanted beasts and mysterious forests. Her stories transport everyone to faraway lands as she makes each detail come alive with a twinkle in her eye.

Veteran director Janice Honeyman’s Beauty and the Beast pantomime, brimming with magic and wonder, brought back memories of these cherished evenings. The pantomime felt like Gogo’s stories springing to life — in a vibrant, welcoming space where imagination reigns and laughter knows no bounds.

For those new to the world of pantomime, this isn’t just a play. It’s a playful show where fairy tales meet the unexpected, drawing the audience into a shared experience.

Picture the moment the wicked witch strides onto the stage, eyes glinting with mischief, and the theatre resounds with shouts of “Boo!”—children and adults uniting in spirited protest.

Honeyman knows just how to nurture this sense of playful community, making everyone feel part of the fun, as if we’re all family gathered for a story that we know by heart, yet can’t wait to hear again.

The theatre itself is a spectacle. The minute you step inside, you’re drawn into a world where everything is a bit larger, brighter and more magical than everyday life. Honeyman’s version of Beauty and the Beast boasts elaborate sets that transform from grand castle halls and shadowy forests to a flower-carpeted field, each scene bathed in clever lighting that gives the stage an otherworldly glow.

The costumes are no less stunning. The Beast’s mask is intricately detailed to be fearsome yet somehow kind. Beauty-Belle, our star, floats through scenes in a range of dresses worthy of fairy-tale princesses.

Then there are the colourful characters who whirl around them, from Doodlesakkie the donkey, played by Lesedi Rich, to Mama’ama’bali, the hilarious narrator who can’t quite stay on track, played by Bongi Archi.

The heart of a pantomime is its playful interaction with the audience and Beauty and the Beast doesn’t disappoint. Just as Beauty-Belle is about to make a heartfelt decision, she pauses and turns to the crowd, seeking our advice.

The result? Laughter, shouts, and a chorus of opinions fill the theatre with the atmosphere you feel when the family gathers at Gogo’s house.

This is theatre that demands participation — cheering, booing, clapping and joining in on the banter.

Honeyman’s version caters to a South African audience — she has scenes referencing Tyla’s “What the heck?” Grammy moment and the Springboks’ “Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie.” The sheer spontaneity and joy of these moments bring back memories of Gogo’s living room, where interruptions and laughter are part of the story’s magic.

Beauty and the Beast captures the essence of festive storytelling — something that transcends age, blending humour, surprise and tradition. So, if you’ve never attended a pantomime, now is the time. Come prepared to laugh, shout and let your imagination run wild — after all, what’s life without a little magic?

Beauty and the Beast is on at the Joburg Theatre until 22 December.