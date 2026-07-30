Here's to the women who refuse to stop writing

“I am not writing this article. A writer cannot write about another writer!” Zukiswa Wanner says to me.

“No, you must! Who else is going to write about writers and their work?” I shoot back.

“No, not happening. A writer’s work should speak for itself!”

I don't know whether newspapers publish emojis but if they did, imagine the yellow grinning face wearing sunglasses right here. That's the mood. My job is simply to lay the preamble before handing over my pen. I mean keyboard.

Yesterday, 30 July 2026, Zukiswa Wanner turned 50.

Today, 31 July 2026, Sibongile Mkhabela turns 70.

Two birthdays. Two remarkable women. Two generations. More authors born in 1976. All in one courtyard. 10 August 2026. Public holiday. Book Capital Circle in Melville.

The cause: '76 INKED! A one-day Women's Month literary festival.

All born in 1976: Nozizwe Jele, the author of Happiness is a Four-Letter Word, will open the day with her It Starts with a Word session; a practical workshop on writing, editing and publishing. Kagiso Lesego Molope is set to host Staged: Mothers of the Nation, Daughters of No-one, bringing together powerful conversations on identity, belonging and inheritance. Bulelwa Mabasa will lead Black Women and Land: When Do We Get It? Angela Makholwa will take audiences into worlds where crime fiction meets screen storytelling with Crimes to Edit, Films to Make.

Not born in 1976: Phemelo Motene will also be on the line-up. To unpack what it means to sustain South Africa's literary economy in an age increasingly dominated by streaming platforms, algorithms and shrinking attention spans.

And then there’s also the woman around whom this year's ’76 INKED! celebration gently revolves. Sibongile Mkhabela. Born in 1956.

My guest co-author needs no introduction. She of The Madams. She of Behind Every Successful Man. She of Men of the South. She of many more books.

The last time I saw her was around 2015/16 in Soweto. Since then, she has moved back to Johannesburg from Kenya, co-founded Paivapo Publishers, found herself in a tricky situation aboard an international flotilla attempting to break an 18-year blockade of Gaza alongside civilians from 43 other countries, survived that and wrote Flotilla: A Journey of Conscience. It is out now.

As if that were not enough, on 14 April 2026 the University of the Free State conferred upon her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her contribution to literature.

Here is Dr Zukiswa Wanner in her own words:

The year is 1976. On 31 July, Sibongile Mkhabela, a child of Zola in Soweto, turned 20 years old. There is no cake. There are no flowers. No friends and no dancing. There is teargas and fear of arrest. Her comrades are dead. Some have been taken by the apartheid police. Others have managed to cross the border into neighbouring countries and they are now exiles. But she will know this later. Much later.

The child of two Mozambican immigrants, Sibongile's mother is no longer there since she was 14 but she will reflect and be honoured to be raised by a man who loves her and her siblings.

On 31 July 1976 when she should be celebrating her 20th birthday, Sibongile is focused on safety only. She is petrified of what the future has to offer her. But her fear for her own future is less important than her conviction for what she feels needs to be achieved. She hides.