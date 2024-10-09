PODCAST | Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?

The recent passing of the National Health Insurance Bill into law is hailed by government as a significant step towards equal access to good healthcare for all. But South Africa's health system needs more than just the right laws. (Dylan Bush)

By the end of October, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) will submit a proposal to President Cyril Rampahosa with solutions to their concerns about the National Health Insurance Act. This follows a September meeting with the president. But is there hope for change? In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Ramaphosa’s special advisor, Olive Shisana, and Busa CEO, Cas Coovadia, what to expect.

WATCH: Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.