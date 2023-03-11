Classy car run around Cape coast

A Bugatti Veyron stands resplendent in a blue hue on my one side. On my other side are a couple of semi-formally dressed steam cats from all walks of life — welcome to the Archive shop in Cape Town, which specialises in vehicle storage, private brokering and high-end car detailing, among other services.

There is, no doubt, a hint of mischief in the air, perhaps due to knowing what’s on the boil and my recent reignited interest in the Countach Cannonball Run and the antics of the journalist named Brock Yates.

Just like then, he gave little regard to the establishment and wanted to go out, have fun and drive.

The run originally stretched from the East to West Coast of the United States.

Sure, times have changed a lot, and the Cannonball Run has all but disappeared into the motoring rebellion history, but the legend lives on — and one man has taken that legend and made it his own.

His name is Ross Crichton, the banker-turned-car rally runner and the man behind the Cape 1 000.

So why that name, you may wonder? Well, because the route is in the Western Cape — where the pothole per capita ratio is 0, so ideal for any car — over 1000 miles covering some of the country’s iconic roads.

Add to that the essence of a timed rally and that hint of competition and you have something resembling motoring nirvana. With that, you’re quickly concluding that this will be quite the fun event, which is now in its second year running and promptly gathering momentum.

In attendance at the media launch event of the forthcoming epic roadtrip is Michelle Hambly Grobler, a Porsche collector and winner of last year’s spirit award for the rally.

Also in the crowd, and in somewhat incognito mode, is the owner of the Bugatti Veyron, who will be participating in this year’s run.

The Bugatti is no doubt the crown jewel and headliner for some, and a car I knew existed locally, but had never set my eyes on.

Most of the time, I’m shown around the treasure trove of luxury vehicles at the Archive. I feel slightly dirty.

An original 996 GT3 RS with less than 50 000 km on the clock has my full attention when not gawking over the Bugatti.

Among the plenty of cars parked, there are sure to be a few belonging to the group who will be in the rally.

The four-day Cape 1000 event starts at the V&A Waterfront. The 60 eye-popping entrants head towards Hermanus and George before turning back towards Cape Town via Franschhoek. (Simon Luckhoff/Quintessential Photography)

A Pagoda belonging to a certain celebrity whom I daren’t mention whispers to my gracious host, Alex, another devoted petrolhead and someone who’s been trying to get me to drive his Porsche Cayman GT4 for a while now.

I shudder to think of why I haven’t yet. Ah, yes, commitments … That’s it! Alas, the point we’re getting to here is this: the rally will be a genuine common weave of kindred travellers. If this kick-off event is anything to go by, the rally will surely be a proper jol.

The route promises to thrill drivers and anyone who ventures out to spectate. So, grab those cameras should you happen to be in the area.

Starting from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, the route heads towards Hermanus along Rooiels drive and then onto George before heading towards Franschhoek and then back to the Waterfront.

Over the four days of running, 60% will be touring, and 40% will be timed to ensure the competition remains, let’s say, competitive.

The limited entry list of 60 cars was quickly lapped up, including some knee-weakening motoring legends like the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, one of five 1935 Bentley “Blue Train’’, a 1973 Ferrari Daytona GTB 4, 1993 Lamborghini Diablo and the super-rare 2008 Bugatti Veyron.

The blend of classes spans decades of technological and design greats from the Tribute Class (1927 to 1957) models, to classics up until 1976.

Meanwhile, the Modern Classics (1977 to 1996) will also draw throngs of participants, while the Sports Class includes cars from 1997 to present date.

What else could be there, I ponder?

The group of drivers heads upstairs to be briefed by route organiser and legendary racing car driver Dave Alexander, and I grab Ross Crichton, the brains behind the rally and one who prefers to keep a low profile.

He shares the background story of how everything came to be with great gusto. Even before the start of what the Cape 1000 has become today, he regaled with tales of how he wanted to start a charity-benefiting event rally, which culminated back in 2003 under the Cannonball Run Africa banner.

The rally winner that year was driving a Nissan X-Trail. The second year, it was a VW Kombi. Hardly the glamorous lineup you see today, but a journey on which Ross has been hard at work.

Arthur Abraham, the brainchild behind the Kreepy Krauly March 83G Group C car that Sarel van der Merwe and Graeme Duxbury raced, encouraged Ross to turn to sports cars — tales from the crypt, a sign of the stories that will come from this.

I continue scratching around for my ticket to join. Sure, it must be there somewhere. (Your subtle pleas have been heard, Brent — Ed.)

For those keen to see the participating cavalcade of classic and vintage cars, registration day is in the Silo District at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday, 19 March. See you there!