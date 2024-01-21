The A to Z of cars coming to South Africa in 2024

The new BMW 5 Series will arrive within the next months. Photo supplied

As we start this year’s motoring calendar, manufacturers around the world are revving their engines, ready to unveil their latest masterpieces. We take a look at what’s due to arrive on our shores.

Audi

Audi South Africa is expected to launch a range of vehicles this year. They include the refreshed A3, S3, Q7, Q8 and Q8 E-tron models, probably in the final quarter of the year.

In addition, we can expect the Black Edition variants of the A3, S3, A5, S5, Q2, Q3, Q5 and SQ5.

The Q2, out in the third quarter, is earmarked to get infotainment upgrades and a TDI engine.

BMW

After making its global debut early last year, the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series is expected to arrive on local dealership floors in the next few months. The new X2 is set to arrive a few months after the launch of the 5.

Citroen

On the Citroen side, South Africans can look forward to the all-new C3 Aircross launching in the second quarter of the year, while in the third quarter, the French manufacturer is looking to expand its C3 range as it aims to appeal to a wider spectrum of customers.

Fiat

Fiat SA is expected to introduce its all-new Fiat 500 toward the end of the year.

The model is slated to have exciting fresh features and improvements over the outgoing model, including a retro-modern appeal.

Ford

Ford looks set to have a busy year ahead as it transitions to electronically assisted powertrain options.

The brand will launch its Ranger Wildtrak plug-in hybrid model this year. It will pack a 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor as well as have a rechargeable battery, good for a 45km EV range.

The manufacturer also plans to introduce the newest generation of the Tourneo and Transit. The former is a seven-seater family van and the latter a business support vehicle.

Other new vehicles we can look forward to include the Territory mid-size SUV, the Ranger Platinum, the Ranger Tremor and the Mustang GT Fastback.

GWM

Expected to launch this year, the Chinese carmaker GWM plans to introduce the Tank 300 and Tank 500 off-road-capable SUVs, both of which have impressive features for off-road fun.

The brand will also bring out the P-Series hybrid model, which will go head-to-head with the likes of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak PHEV.

Honda

At the time of writing, Honda SA couldn’t confirm information on the specific models it is launching locally this year. We’ll keep our eyes on the wires, though.

Hyundai

Hyundai SA anticipates launching the updated i20 and Tucson this year, as well as the all-new Santa Fe SUV in the second half of the year.

Isuzu

Isuzu South Africa plans to introduce its stylish D-Max X-Rider variant, with vast improvements, which look set to make it a popular model in the range.

Jeep

Expected to launch in the second quarter of the year are the new Jeep Wrangler and the refreshed Gladiator models. While the current models are impressive, the new ones promise to bring something even better to the table.

Kia

Kia is expected to bring out several updated varieties of its existing model range. As a starter, the Korean marque will introduce its refreshed Picanto, Seltos and Sorentos.

However, Kia SA doesn’t make mention of exactly when they are planning to bring out these vehicles locally.

Mazda

Mazda is slated to introduce the updated CX-5 and CX-3 models, as well as the Takumi version of the CX-60, which is due to make its debut in Mzansi next month.

Mercedes-Benz

We can expect the German auto manufacturer to bring out a plethora of new and refreshed vehicles throughout the year.

These include the GLC Coupé, its AMG counterparts, the C63 S E Performance, GT S E Performance 4-door, GT S E Performance Coupé and the new E-Class variants.

As for the refreshed models, we can look forward to the face-lifted GLE SUV and Coupé, including their formidable AMG counterparts, the GLA, GLB and GLS.

The local arm of the carmaker says it’s also hoping to launch the new G-Class this year.

Mini

It seems like a rather relaxed year for the folks at Mini. The brand is due to bring out the new and bigger Countryman, as well as the all-new Mini hatch range, including the SE JCW, in the second quarter of the year.

Opel

The folks at Opel have an eventful year ahead and South Africans can look forward to the makeover of the Corsa, which is earmarked to launch locally in the next couple of months.

The model promises to be an improvement on the old one as it brings with it a host of advancements as well as a hybridised unit, if things go according to plan.

Peugeot

Towards the middle of the year, Peugeot is slated to introduce its updated 2008 compact SUV, which will be sold in three variants: Active, Allure and GT.

The updated Peugeot 2008 is the second vehicle after the 508 to have the brand’s distinctive lighting design, which consists of three vertical light claws incorporated into the bumper inserts.

Porsche

German carmaker Porsche will introduce the new Panamera in the first quarter of the year.

The local range will include the traditional Panamera, the all-wheel-drive Panamera 4 and the eco-friendly Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid.

The latter will introduce the brand’s new Turbo badging and add its Active Ride Suspension.

Renault

While last year was somewhat relaxed for Renault SA, this year promises to be a busy one for the local arm of the Boulogne-Billancourt-based carmaker.

In the second quarter of the year, the brand will introduce the all-new Triber and Kiger models.

Despite its late arrival to the local market in 2022, Renault is set to give the Clio supermini and Captur significant refreshes. The brand will probably launch its new Duster, starting with the 4×4 version, towards the end of the year.

Other products the manufacturer is likely to launch include the Trafic, Arkana and Kangoo.

When asked about the Oroch, Renault said it didn’t have plans to launch the pickup here, due to “unfavourable economic market factors”, in particular the drop in the exchange rate.

Subaru

Subaru says that it will not launch any new products because its portfolio is relatively new. We will have to wait for next year for additions to the range.

Suzuki Auto

Suzuki Auto SA couldn’t confirm any new products for this year at the time of writing.

Toyota

While we expect the Toyota Group to launch a range of new products locally in the coming year, the manufacturer confirmed that it would announce its plans at its 2024 State of the Motor Industry event, details for which are TBC.

Volvo

As it pushes towards a sustainable future, the Swedish carmaker will launch its new EX30 and EX90 models this year.

These will form part of the brand’s ambitious strategy, which aims for fully electric vehicles to make up half of its sales by next year.