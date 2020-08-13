Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Thank you for supporting our journalism

The M&> newsroom
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Good morning, good afternoon or good evening.

Wherever and whenever you are reading this week’s Mail & Guardian, thank you for buying our newspaper. Siyabonga, re a leboga, enkosi, dankie. You are why our newsroom can keep doing good journalism.

In our first-ever edition, 35 years and two months ago, the editorial started with: “The Weekly Mail is not just another newspaper.” The idea was simple — create a space where journalists could do their work without interference, so as to hold those in power to account. Since then, this newsroom has reported on the brutality of the apartheid regime and the structural violence of our current, democratic system. We have also documented the growth of our society and this continent. Our work has forced policy to change, driven corporations to be better and also taught all of us a bit more about our shared humanity. 

Throughout this, our journalism has been supported by advertisers and readers, both in the print newspaper and online. The M&G is not just another newspaper. Our newsroom is partly owned by staff, and we know each one of you also feels some sort of ownership as well. 

In April, as the country went into lockdown and every industry faced the real possibility of collapse, we thought the end was near. Advertising income collapsed. We also lost some senior staff members. 


With travel restricted, we thought people might stop buying newspapers. But you didn’t. When we asked, you took out digital subscriptions and picked up your weekly M&G

Thanks to this, we are still here. 

And, starting this week, we will be celebrating our 35 years of journalism. You’ll find a curation of stories from 1985 further in. You’ll also find a 4 000 word climate change story, as well the usual investigations into the corrupt and powerful, our continent and the arts and cultural heart of life. 

Expect more of this. — Sipho Kings, acting editor-in-chief

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Sipho Kings
Sipho Kings is the acting editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

National

Fikile has a daring plan for taxis

Thanduxolo Jika & Mail Guardian Correspondent -
The transport minister presented to the ANC’s top body a proposal to establish a bank for taxi operators and to subsidise the industry
Read more
Coronavirus

Say hello to lockdown lite

Mg Reporters -
After months of the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in the world, it seems we are in line for a further easing of the regulations
Read more
Coronavirus

Trail of Covid cases on trial in the courts

Sarah Smit -
Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in March, the government’s lockdown regulations have been the subject of public scrutiny and ire
Read more
Business

Locked-down bars survive through gamblers’ luck

Lester Kiewit -
Forced to turn away drinkers, bars and pubs with slot machines have managed to keep their doors open during the tough national lockdown
Read more
Business

Econ Oil gears up for R5-billion fight with Eskom

Sabelo Skiti -
The power utility’s tender cleanup exposes rifts inside Megawatt Park amid allegations of selective prosecution
Read more
Business

War of words over declined medical aid merger

Thanduxolo Jika -
Sizwe Medical Fund has taken a swipe at the Council for Medical Schemes for declining its merger with Hosmed
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
National

Fikile has a daring plan for taxis

The transport minister presented to the ANC’s top body a proposal to establish a bank for taxi operators and to subsidise the industry
Thanduxolo Jika & Mail Guardian Correspondent -
Read more
Coronavirus

Say hello to lockdown lite

After months of the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in the world, it seems we are in line for a further easing of the regulations
Mg Reporters -
Read more
Africa

10 rules for aspiring politicians, according to Namibia’s First Lady

Pick your battles. Be careful who you sleep with. And learn to accept defeat
Simon Allison -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now