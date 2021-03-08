Zondo deplores ‘attempted killing’ of state capture witness who implicated Molefe

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday deplored the assassination attempt on a witness who told the state capture inquiry last year that Brian Molefe had taken cash from the Gupta family while he was the chief executive of Eskom.

Zondo described the attack on the Transnet security official on Saturday as an “attempted killing” and said it made it plain that those who wished to silence witnesses had no intention to stop.

“I just want to say it is most concerning that some in our society continue to intimidate and attack those who want to assist this commission,” he said.

“It is completely unacceptable that witnesses, whether they have given evidence before the commission or are still going to, are targeted and attacked, and attempts are made on their lives.”

Zondo said he wished to call on the law-enforcement agencies to investigate the attack in Johannesburg at the weekend “expeditiously” and to protect all witnesses who are under threat, those who have given evidence and those who are yet to do so.

“Those who seek to silence those who want to assist the nation …. are determined to continue, and attacks on one person may well deter others whom the commission wishes to hear from,” he added.

The victim was only identified as “Witness 1” when he gave evidence to the commission.

He escaped injury in the ambush in Meredale, where a man on a motorcycle fired several shots at him.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius said it had been confirmed that it was indeed an assassination attempt. Witness 1 and his colleagues, who testified as Witness 2 and Witness 3, respectively, would remain under protection.

Zondo and Pretorius’s comments were made as lawyers for former minister Malusi Gigaba were about to begin their cross-examination of Witness 3.

The man worked as a bodyguard for Gigaba from April 2013. He told the commission how the then minister of public enterprises collected bags of cash from the Saxonwold home of the Gupta family and spent the money on bespoke suits.

Under questioning from Gigaba’s lawyers, he insisted that he had driven the then minister to the home of the controversial family “six or seven times”.

Zondo said he wished to applaud the courage of those who have risked their safety and that of their families to assist the commission in its task of finding out the extent of the corruption that had played out during state capture.

He said he was grateful that Witness 1 had survived the attack.