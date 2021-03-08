Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Zondo deplores ‘attempted killing’ of state capture witness who implicated Molefe

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo emphasised the importance of pinning down the facts of the trip because failing to establish that it actually took place would compromise Mentor’s credibility.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Gulshan Khan/AFP)
0

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday deplored the assassination attempt on a witness who told the state capture inquiry last year that Brian Molefe had taken cash from the Gupta family while he was the chief executive of Eskom.

Zondo described the attack on the Transnet security official on Saturday as an “attempted killing” and said it made it plain that those who wished to silence witnesses had no intention to stop.

“I just want to say it is most concerning that some in our society continue to intimidate and attack those who want to assist this commission,” he said.

“It is completely unacceptable that witnesses, whether they have given evidence before the commission or are still going to, are targeted and attacked, and attempts are made on their lives.”

Zondo said he wished to call on the law-enforcement agencies to investigate the attack in Johannesburg at the weekend “expeditiously” and to protect all witnesses who are under threat, those who have given evidence and those who are yet to do so.


“Those who seek to silence those who want to assist the nation …. are determined to continue, and attacks on one person may well deter others whom the commission wishes to hear from,” he added.

The victim was only identified as “Witness 1” when he gave evidence to the commission.

He escaped injury in the ambush in Meredale, where a man on a motorcycle fired several shots at him.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius said it had been confirmed that it was indeed an assassination attempt. Witness 1 and his colleagues, who testified as Witness 2 and Witness 3, respectively, would remain under protection.

Zondo and Pretorius’s comments were made as lawyers for former minister Malusi Gigaba were about to begin their cross-examination of Witness 3.

The man worked as a bodyguard for Gigaba from April 2013. He told the commission how the then minister of public enterprises collected bags of cash from the Saxonwold home of the Gupta family and spent the money on bespoke suits.

Under questioning from Gigaba’s lawyers, he insisted that he had driven the then minister to the home of the controversial family “six or seven times”.

Zondo said he wished to applaud the courage of those who have risked their safety and that of their families to assist the commission in its task of finding out the extent of the corruption that had played out during state capture.

He said he was grateful that Witness 1 had survived the attack.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Ithala fails to act against board chairperson over PPE scandal

Morar asked to settle with the state and pay back the profit he made on an irregular tender
Paddy Harper
National

Vodacom swindled out of more than R24m worth of iPhones

A former employee allegedly ran an intricate scam to steal 8700 phones from the cellular giant
khaya koko

More top stories

Environment

South Africa to get another commission, this one to tackle...

A higher carbon tax will be introduced in 2023 for companies with dangerous levels of greenhouse gas emissions
Chris Gilili
National

Zondo deplores ‘attempted killing’ of state capture witness who implicated...

The deputy chief justice says an attack on one witness may deter many others from giving evidence
emsie ferreira
Africa

Investigate crimes in Tigray now, or risk a fragmented Ethiopia

For any investigation to be successful, evidence must be collected before it degrades
claire wilmot & samuel gebre
Environment

A Gauteng firm is using bioplastics to limit microplastics

Humans eat, drink and breathe in tens of thousands of micro- and nanoplastics, but research into the effects on health is limited
boitumelo kgobotlo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.