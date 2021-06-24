 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Report finds devastating Cape fire may have been a ‘malicious act’

An independent report has ruled out natural causes for the fire that raged on Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park in April, scorching about 600 hectares of land. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

An independent report has ruled out natural causes for the fire that raged on Cape Town’s Table Mountain National Park in April, scorching about 600 hectares of land. 

The fire started at the foot of the park and blazed for three days — fuelled by warm temperatures and strong winds — before being contained. The fire gutted the University of Cape Town’s African Studies Library and damaged or destroyed several other properties. Five firefighters were injured.

According to South African National Parks (SANParks), which commissioned the report, the findings also rule out negligence as a possible cause. This means the devastating fire was probably not caused by a homeless person, as was initially alleged.

In a statement announcing the report’s findings, SANParks acting chief executive Luthando Dziba said the report “provides compelling evidence suggesting that the fire may have been started as a malicious act”. 

The evidence in the report is being investigated by law enforcement, Dziba said.

Table Mountain National Park authorities initially said it was believed the fire originated from a vagrant’s fire that spread, fuelled by temperatures of more than 30°C, debris and old pine trees.

On the same day the fire started, the police arrested a man on charges of arson. It was believed the man set a separate fire in the vicinity of Devil’s Peak. This caused crucial fire-fighting resources, which were being used to battle the initial fire, to be sent to the area. But there is currently no link between the fires.

According to the report, which was compiled by an investigator at Enviro Wildfire, extremely low humidity coupled with strong winds caused embers in the smoke to land outside the burn area, where they ignited the surrounding veld. The dry vegetation and wind caused the fire to spread rapidly over a wide front.

“The primary reason for loss being suffered from this fire event was due to windblown embers landing on dry fuels … that set them alight, resulting in buildings catching on fire.”

The damage to the university’s buildings was probably fueled by the pine trees on the campus, the report noted. The pine trees have heritage status, which has prevented their removal.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against the...

‘This would be a very serious disincentive to investment,’ says Thabo Mbeki in a document arguing that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25
Lizeka Tandwa
Environment

Micro-hydropower lights up an Eastern Cape village

There is hidden potential for small hydropower plants in South Africa
sheree bega

More top stories

Politics

Mpofu protests that court has prejudged issues in Magashule case

The judge recognised the delegation of power located in the ANC’s national executive committee to the secretary general and the deputy secretary general
emsie ferreira
Environment

Karpowership environmental impact assessments thrown out

Department of forestry, fisheries and environment refuses to grant environmental authorisation for gas-to-power projects
sheree bega
National

Report finds devastating Cape fire may have been a ‘malicious...

A report commissioned by South African National Parks has ruled out natural causes and negligence as reasons for the blaze
Sarah Smit
Politics

Rule 25.7 major sticking point in Magashule challenge

The suspended secretary general is said to be adamant that he would pursue the court action against the advice of his allies in the national executive committee
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×