 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zuma preparing court applications to avoid prison

Former president Jacob Zuma emphasised that there was nothing corrupt about his relationship with the Gupta family when he appeared before the Zondo commission.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
0

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team will on Friday file urgent court applications to challenge the constitutional court’s sentence of 15-months for contempt and stay his pending arrest.

Sources close to the case said interested parties have been notified that applications both at the constitutional court and the KwaZulu-Natal high court would be filed during the course of the day.

On Tuesday, the apex court handed Zuma an unprecedented sentence of direct imprisonment for defying its earlier order that he comply with summons served by the Zondo commission and further scandalising the authority probing state capture in a string of political attacks.

“Never before has the legitimacy of this court, nor the authority vested in the rule of law, been subjected to the kind of sacrilegious attacks that Mr Zuma, no less in stature than a former president of this Republic, has elected to launch,” the court held in a majority judgment penned and delivered by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe.

Khampepe has signed a warrant of arrest for Zuma, directing that he be held at the Westville Prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

The court gave him five calendar days to hand himself over, failing which the minister and national commissioner of police have three days to ensure his arrest.

An urgent application of rescission in response to a constitutional court ruling would be unprecedented, lawyers said on Friday, and is unlikely to succeed. But it may buy Zuma time as he continues to seek to shore up political support.

The constitutional court would make provisions for it to be heard, and the Zondo commission would have the right to oppose it because it brought the application for the contempt order. Sources at the court were aware of Zuma’s plans to bring applications, but not the exact content.

Zuma, 78, has seized on the dissenting minority ruling in the matter, penned by Justice Leonara Theron, to denounce the sentence as unconstitutional.

In a statement issued by his eponymous foundation on Wednesday night, he accused the majority of handing down an emotional sentence. The statement suggested that the former president was not prepared to hand himself over.
Zuma recently enlisted advocate Dali Mpofu as his lead counsel in his corruption trial and he is also advising him on the contempt case.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zuma has no plans to report to a police station,...

ANC leaders are to ask deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte discuss his 15-month sentence and to call on his supporters to return to their homes
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Mkhize report submitted to president

The Special Investigating Unit’s report on the Digital Vibes scandal involving the health minister means his fate hangs in the balance
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Politics

DA calls for elections to be held in October, EFF...

The electoral commission heard that delaying local government elections will be an assault on democracy and that people’s lives should not be put at risk during the Covid crisis
Chris Gilili
Africa

eSwatini prime minister to ask king to consider negotiations with...

Pro-democracy citizens have called for an end Mswati's absolute rule while the government denies using excessive force against protesters
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Zuma preparing court applications to avoid prison

The former president’s lawyers on Friday gave notice that they would be bringing urgent application in both the apex and high courts
Emsie Ferreira
National

Zuma has no plans to report to a police station,...

ANC leaders are to ask deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte discuss his 15-month sentence and to call on his supporters to return to their homes
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×