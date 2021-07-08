 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zuma goes to prison as the clock ran down on ConCourt order to effect warrant

      
After a tense standoff outside his Nkandla home, Jacob Zuma was taken to the Escort correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)
0

After a tense standoff outside his Nkandla home, Jacob Zuma was taken to the Escort correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night, minutes before the expiry of a court deadline for the police to arrest the former president who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt.

After signalling defiance but running out of legal options, the Mail & Guardian understands that Zuma agreed to cooperate with the authorities at the 11th hour after police commissioner Khehla Sitole visited him at home in Nkandla to defuse a looming constitutional crisis.

He relented in an effort to avoid violence, supporters of the former president said.

Earlier in the evening, police vehicles amassed near Zuma’s homestead and the air force placed a helicopter on standby to fly him to Durban. 

But in the end, there was little of the threatened drama. Just after 11pm an escort of black official vehicles was seen leaving the homestead. And this is when Zuma is believed to have been transported to the prison.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and commissioner Sitole were ordered by the Constitutional Court to arrest Zuma in the likely event that he failed to hand himself over to the authorities by midnight on Sunday 4 July at the latest.

Last week Justice Sisi Khampepe signed a Constitutional Court warrant for Zuma to be taken to the  Westville prison in Durban.

She penned and delivered last week’s apex court ruling that found Zuma in contempt for defying an order by the same court in January that he comply with directives from the Zondo commission to testify on his alleged role in state capture, and launching a string of attacks on the integrity of the judiciary.

Zuma last Friday lodged an urgent application with the Pietermaritzburg high court to stay the warrant of arrest. It was heard on Tuesday and judgment is due to be delivered by Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni on Friday.

On the same day, he filed an application with the apex court for rescission of the contempt order and sentence.

But neither application absolved Cele and Sitole of an express order from the apex court to arrest Zuma before midnight on Wednesday in the predictable event that he failed to hand himself over by the same time on Sunday.

Zuma went the opposite route, telling a crowd of supporters at Nkandla that the court ruling sought to turn him into the country’s first political prisoner since the end of apartheid. 

In an answering affidavit to the Constitutional Court, the Zondo commission said Zuma’s rescission application was a doomed attempt to distort not only the law but the facts of the matter. 

The commission insists that he does not meet the threshold set in rule 42 of the Uniform Rules of Court, read with rule 29 of the constitutional court, for rescission as these allow the apex court to rescind or vary “an order erroneously … granted in the absence of any party affected thereby.”

Itumeleng Mosala, the secretary of the commission, denies that Zuma was absent from the court process, saying his prior conduct made plain that instead he elected to snub the court.

“Mr Zuma cannot show that the order sought was granted in his absence. Nor can he argue that it was erroneously sought or granted,” he says. “Mr Zuma was a party to the proceedings that resulted in the order he now seeks to rescind. He was duly served with all court papers and he chose not to participate in those proceedings.”

Mosala says it was spurious for Zuma to claim that he had a right to express his disdain of the court’s January ruling that he appear before the commission. 

“That Mr Zuma repeats his intentional decision to disobey the order of the Constitutional Court shows beyond any doubt that Mr Zuma is beyond redemption.”

Zuma’s application to the high court is similarly fraught with difficulty.

It is doubtful that he has managed to persuade the court that it has the jurisdiction to alter an order of the apex court.

On Wednesday evening, the former president belatedly directed himself to the only court that could come to his assistance by sending a letter to the Constitutional Court.

In the missive, Zuma asked the court to vary its order for his arrest pending the ruling on Friday of the high court, or the apex court’s own ruling on his application, filed last Friday, that it rescind his sentence.

Zuma faced a hurdle to filing a formal 11th-hour application to the Constitutional Court in that he already had an application for a stay pending before the high court. 

Cele and Sitole earlier this week wrote to the office of the chief justice saying they would not give effect to the warrant of arrest, pending the outcome of the former president’s court applications. 

But in the absence of ruling, they risked finding themselves in contempt of the Constitutional Court if they failed to effect the warrant by midnight.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Emsie Ferreira
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Infectious avian flu strain hits the Western Cape

CapeNature might have to close affected bird reserves if the outbreak becomes too severe
Chris Gilili
National

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Zuma goes to prison as the clock ran down on...

In the absence of any ruling amending that of the apex court, the police minister and commissioner risked being in contempt too if they failed to detain the former president to begin serving his 15-month sentence
Emsie Ferreira & Lizeka Tandwa & khaya koko & Paddy Harper
National

Zuma appeals to ConCourt in last-ditch bid to stay arrest

The former president is not assured that the high court will find that it has the power to stay the execution of the warrant of his arrest. Even if in turning to the apex court, he is directing himself to the right court at last, it is not clear that it can assist him either
Emsie Ferreira
National

Civil society coalition condemns South Africa’s report to the UN...

Critics argue that South Africa’s latest submission to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights is a unilateral and fraught exercise
Luke Feltham
National

Zuma’s latest court papers is further testimony to his contempt,...

The former president’s application for rescission is a bid to distort the law and the facts of the matter that earned him a 15-month sentence for contempt, the commission secretary said
Emsie Ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×