 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zuma’s rescission application dismissed with costs

Former president Jacob Zuma. Phil Magakoe/Reuters
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Phil Magakoe/Reuters)
0

The constitutional court on Friday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission of his 15-month sentence for contempt with costs. 

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe said Zuma had failed to meet statutory requirements in that he did not establish “a reasonable and satisfactory explanation for his failure to oppose contempt proceedings” and that he did not prove he had a bona fide case. 

Zuma had asked the court to set aside both the contempt order and his 15-month prison sentence, meted out after he failed to respect a directive to appear at the Zondo commission probing state capture.

The former president pleaded with the court to “relook its decision and to merely reassess whether it has acted within the constitution or, erroneously, beyond the powers vested in the court by the constitution”.

Handing down judgment, Khampepe said: “The conclusion of the majority of the constitutional court reaches that this application falls to be dismissed with costs.”

Zuma’s appeal to broaden the apex court’s ground of rescission — should his not reach the requirements — had the opposite outcome. 

The former president submitted that if he failed to establish the requirements for rescission the constitutional court should expand the meaning of a rescindable order.

Khampepe said the court must “do the opposite” because “the very notion rescinding a court order is an affront to the rule that orders, especially those of the apex court that are final”.

She added that “the interest of justice requires the constitutional court to protect the principle of finality in litigation” otherwise the administration of justice would be “compromised by chaos”. 

Zuma is out of jail on medical parole for an undisclosed condition after serving just under two months of his 15 month sentence.

The Mail & Guardian previously reported that Zuma, who would have been eligible for normal parole on 23 October, was placed on medical parole based on a report by the South African Military Health Services, according to correctional services spokesperson Singabako Nxumalo.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zondo may miss chief justice cut

The deputy chief justice is said to top Ramaphosa’s list but his position as head of the state capture commission is seen as too politically fraught
Lizeka Tandwa & Emsie Ferreira
National

Government fails to act on officials implicated in R3bn SIU...

Half of the 127 managers incriminated in gross procurement corruption have yet to be disciplined
khaya koko & Mg Data Desk

More top stories

National

Zuma’s rescission application dismissed with costs

Former president Jacob Zuma fails to meet requirements in his application to set aside his contempt order and prison sentence
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Plastic pollution in 2019 cost South Africa staggering R885bn

Yet plans are underway to import more plastic waste into the country and it has not signed global plastics treaty
sheree bega
National

Zondo may miss chief justice cut

The deputy chief justice is said to top Ramaphosa’s list but his position as head of the state capture commission is seen as too politically fraught
Lizeka Tandwa & Emsie Ferreira
National

Government fails to act on officials implicated in R3bn SIU...

Half of the 127 managers incriminated in gross procurement corruption have yet to be disciplined
khaya koko & Mg Data Desk
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×