Zuma’s health not relevant, says his lawyer

NEWS ANALYSIS
When Jacob Zuma’s arms deal case resumed this week, his counsel said the former president’s health woes were not relevant, but it was the elephant in the courtroom, dwarfing legal argument that Billy Downer be removed as prosecutor and the former president acquitted.
Advocate Dali Mpofu SC decamped from his position earlier this month that should the state and the defence disagree on whether Zuma is fit to stand trial, there would be oral arguments on the matter. Alternatively, should his health improve, he had said, the court would use Tuesday and Wednesday to hear his special plea that Downer lacked the title to prosecute Zuma because he had displayed a lack of impartiality in the almost 20 years he has worked on the case.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In